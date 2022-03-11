What is the definition of a debt collection agency?

Collection agents sometimes act as middlemen, collecting overdue debts from customers (those that have been past due for at least 60 days) and releasing them to the original creditor. Here’s what you need to know.

(Newswire.net – March 11, 2022) – Collection agents are frequently employed by debt collection agencies, although some work independently. Some are also lawyers. These agencies sometimes act as intermediaries, collecting overdue debts from clients (those that have been past due for at least 60 days) and releasing them to the original creditor.

How Do Debt Collection Agencies Work?

Collection agencies generally specialize in the types of debts they collect. For example, a collection agency can only collect overdue debts of at least $200 that are less than two years old. Our collection agency will also limit its work to collecting debts within the statute of limitations, which differs by state. Being within the statute of limitations means the debt is not too old to legally pursue and the creditor can still pursue it.

The creditor pays the collector a percentage of the amount collected, usually 25% to 50%. Credit cards, medical bills, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, and even unpaid utility and cell phone bills are collected by best debt collection agency.

Some collection agencies also negotiate settlements with consumers for less than the amount owed for hard-to-collect debts. Collection agents may also refer cases to attorneys who sue clients who refuse to pay the collection agency.

Roles of collection agents

Debt collectors contact delinquent borrowers by mail and phone to persuade them to repay their debts. When debt collectors cannot contact the debtor using the information provided by the original creditor, they resort to computer software and private detectives.

They may also search a debtor’s assets, such as bank and brokerage accounts, to determine their ability to repay. Collectors can report overdue debts to credit bureaus to encourage consumers to pay, as overdue debts can seriously damage a consumer’s credit rating.

Before the expiration of the limitation period, the agency must bring the debtor to justice and obtain a judgment against him. This judgment authorizes a collector to begin garnishing wages and bank accounts, but the collector must still contact the employer and the debtor’s bank to obtain the funds.

Debt collectors also contact delinquent borrowers who have already received a judgment. Even when a creditor gets a judgment, collecting the funds can be difficult. In addition to levies on bank accounts or automobiles, debt collectors may try to place liens on real estate or force the sale of an asset.

Debt buying companies

When the original creditor determines that collection is unlikely, it will reduce its losses by selling the debt to a debt buyer. Creditors combine several accounts with similar characteristics and resell them as a group. Debt buyers can choose from a variety of packages that include:

Are new and have no other third party collection activity.

Accounts that past collectors have overlooked.

Accounts that fall somewhere in the middle

Debt buyers frequently purchase these packages through a bidding process, paying an average of 4 cents per dollar of face value debt.

1 In other words, a debt buyer can pay $40 to buy an overdue account with a balance owing of $1,000. The older the debt, the cheaper it is because it is less likely to be collectible.

Your commercial and business-to-business collection agency

Your business values ​​its relationships with other businesses. However, your suppliers and partners do not always pay. Your business needs the services of a collection agency that specializes in commercial or business-to-business debt collection. Focus on growing your business while relying on your collection partner to recover revenue owed to your office.

It is essential that every business has a plan during these uncertain times. Using a commercial debt collection will keep your cash flow strong while keeping your B2B relationships intact. IC System’s third-party debt collection solution helps recover more of your commercial customer accounts in a user-friendly and efficient manner.

Experience with commercial collection

When your B2B accounts receivable start piling up, you need a commercial collection agency that has experience negotiating with other businesses to pay off their overdue balance. Don’t let debt keep you from running your business or earning the income your office needs.

When you choose our commercial debt collection services, IC System will recover your overdue commercial accounts through a carefully selected combination of touch points and innovative tools, all at the most competitive rates.

You can use IC System’s B2B debt collection services to:

Debts should be sent automatically.

Reduce the number of time-consuming processes.

Use account tiering to increase revenue.

Earn more money by using optional advanced credit monitoring to stay up to date on potential ability to pay.

Deploy a cleanup processing policy that reactivates inactive accounts.

Dental collections are the main focus

The dental industry is complex and becoming increasingly difficult. DSOs, dental and orthodontic groups, and private practices need the services of a dental collection agency that understands the complexities of dental billing to recover more and get paid faster. IC System collects bad debts for thousands of dental and orthodontic organizations like yours. Even better, we provide a patient experience based on informative and empathetic communication, which results in a higher recovery rate.

Experts in dental collections

Our knowledge

Our dental collection agency is aware of your financial difficulties. The IC system is a dental debt collection specialist in dental and orthodontic practices. Our more than 6,000 dental patients have an average seniority of 16 years.

We work with dentists, orthodontists, dental service organizations (DSOs) and dental equipment companies. We serve all levels of education, including primary, secondary and tertiary.

Dental collection experts

Your patients will appreciate our competent and friendly service. Our highly trained Patient Financial Representatives are based in St. Paul, Minnesota at our Patient Account Resolution Center (PARC). PARC representatives adhere to HIPAA and HITECH guidelines, and they specialize in helping your patients navigate the complex world of dental billing, while maintaining your patient relationships.