Washington Prime Group CEO resigns as bankruptcy ends

Dive brief:

Mall REIT The Washington Prime Group said on Thursday that it and its debtor affiliates had emerged from chapter 11, having reduced its debt by nearly $ 1 billion, in part thanks to debt cancellation that positions investment firm SVPGlobal as majority owner.

The company’s financial restructuring is complete and its reorganization plan, confirmed Sept. 3 by the U.S. Southern District of Texas Bankruptcy Court, is in place, according to a press release. Washington Prime Group on how to file bankruptcy in June.

Lou Conforti is stepping down as chief executive, the company also said. CFO Mark Yale and Director of Leasing Josh Lindimore will serve on an interim basis as co-CEOs. In addition, Sujan Patel, Jeff Johnson and Martin Reid have been appointed to the board of directors.

Dive overview:

Things have been tough for the Washington Prime Group during its Chapter 11 process, and now it will operate as a private entity majority-owned by the investment firm that has written off a large debt..

Last month, the mall company threw in the towel on the open market, choosing to voluntary delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, announcing that staying was not worth it. In August, the REIT also failed to secure any bids on the properties put up for auction.

By going private, the REIT joins Brookfield Property Partners, which reached a deal in April to be fully acquired by Brookfield Asset Management for $ 6.5 billion. But he joins several shopping center companies in the face of a multitude of uncertainties, despite a certain easing of the pandemic.

There is no doubt that consumers are returning to physical stores, including shopping malls, thanks to widespread vaccination against COVID-19. But shopping center companies, even financially healthy ones like Simon Property Group, continue to make concessions that turn what has traditionally been a financially sound setup. CEOs of several shopping center REITs, when releasing their second quarter results, said they accept more volatile terms, such as higher rents based on percentage of sales, shorter leases and rentals. non-commercial with unproven traffic and commercial benefits.

This upheaval is apparently catnip for SVPGlobal, who said earlier this month that it was expand your real estate team.

“The current disruption in the real estate market provides SVPGlobal with attractive investment opportunities,” said Victor, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of SVPGlobal. Khosla said in a statement.