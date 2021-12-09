Verizon Selects Program Enables Data Collection for Web Browsing, User Location and More | Here’s how you can unsubscribe again





(Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: A sign is displayed outside a Verizon store on July 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Verizon Communications posted better-than-expected second quarter profit with net income of $ 5.95 billion, up from $ 4.84 billion a year ago.

Verizon recently renamed its Selects program to Verizon Custom Experience Plus and Custom Experience programs, which are responsible for collecting information about users regarding their web browsing experience, location, and mobile app usage data.

Those who previously withdrew from the program were automatically enrolled in the company’s renowned program. According to the carrier, the program has already abandoned third-party advertising.

Regarding the personalized experience, the company said it does not sell any details collected from any of them. However, the data would be shared with the “service providers” that concern them.

Verizon Selects Program

(Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: A sign is displayed outside a Verizon store on July 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Verizon Communications posted better-than-expected second quarter profit with net income of $ 5.95 billion, up from $ 4.84 billion a year ago.

According to a report by Engaged On Wednesday, December 8, Verizon said on an FAQ page that the information collected would only be used for purposes defined by the company.

“These service providers are required to use the information only for the purposes defined by Verizon and not for their own marketing or advertising purposes or those of others,” the New York-based company wrote.

The network operator added that navigation information not exceeding six (6) months will be kept. However, the user’s location and contact number will be kept for one year.

If you are considering opting out of the Verizon Selects program, there is a way to opt out again.

Related Article: Discovery Plus Verizon: How To Get Your Free One Year Membership

How to opt out of the Verizon Custom Experience program

When users learned of these changes, many of them were disappointed with the company’s privacy implementation, which is why many of them want to opt out of the program.

If you are one of those people who want to opt out of Custom Experience and Custom Experience Pus, here is what you need to do, like Ars Technica wrote.

Go to the privacy preferences page for your Verizon account. Scroll down until you see “Manage Settings” for the Custom Experience Programs by going to this link. For mobile app users, tap “Manage privacy settings”.

After completing these steps, you can check if you’ve already unsubscribed from one of the two personalized experience programs. In addition, you can also reset your location and browsing data. However, you also have the option of blocking personalized experience registration for particular phone lines.

Over the past few years, many users have become skeptical of Verizon’s practices. In the same report in 2020, it was discovered that the company was using users’ locations without their permission.

With this, the company was fined $ 1.35 million due to its “supercookie” credentials that collect mobile browsing details without users’ consent.

Verizon phishing scam

Over the past two months, Tech Times reported that some customers have complained about the Verizon phishing scam that uses an unsolicited text message. The data breach, at the time, affected 48 million users.

Victims said people should avoid “562-666-1159” which informs them of their bills. Upon receipt of the message, a gift will be sent to a recipient. However, this deceptive reward is what hackers used as a bait to retrieve confidential information from victims.

Previously, Tech Times also wrote in another report that Verizon and other telecom companies couldn’t stop robocalls from annoying their customers. If you ever receive an unwanted call from an unknown source, it is best to stop receiving it.

Also Read: Visa Deploys Crypto Consulting Practice For Mainstream Digital Currency Adoption



This article is the property of Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.