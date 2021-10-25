USA Gymnastics to Vote on Plan to Resolve Sexual Abuse Complaints

The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) – USA Gymnastics obtained approval on Monday to begin soliciting votes for its proposed reorganization plan that aims to settle disputes with athletes who were sexually assaulted by former team doctor Larry Nassar .

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robyn Moberly in Indianapolis endorsed the organization’s decision disclosures outlining the key elements for creditors and abuse survivors who are eligible to vote on the plan. USA Gymnastics, represented by Jenner & Block, offered just over $ 400 million to compensate approximately 500 gymnasts.

The organization and the committee representing abuse survivors proposed the plan onhow to file bankruptcy in late August, nearly three years after hoe to file bankruptcy began.

In addition to accepting abuse survivors, the deal needs to get the backing of insurers to move forward. Almost all of the insurers involved have said they will back the deal, according to court documents. TIG Insurance Co is the only insurer that has not yet committed to funding the settlement.

The voting deadline is November 29. The organization will publish the results of the vote on December 2. If the plan is accepted by creditors and victims, a court approval hearing will begin on December 13 and is expected to last two days.

USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in 2018 to settle claims arising from the abuse of Nassar. Nassar was sentenced that year to up to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges of sexual assault.

The case is In re USA Gymnastics, United States Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Indiana, No. 18-09108.

For USA Gymnastics: Catherine Steege, Dean Panos, Melissa Root and Adam Swingle of Jenner & Block

For the Survivors Committee: James Stang and Ilan Scharf of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones; and Deborah Caruso and Meredith Theisen of Rubin & Levin

For TIG Insurance: George Calhoun of Ifrah Law; Heather Simpson of Kennedy Law; and David Temple and Sean Devenney from Drewry Simmons Vornehm

