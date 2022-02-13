US Domestic News Roundup: US Senators Say CIA Data Collection Hidden From Public, Lawmakers; US Department of Energy advances $6 billion-plus nuclear power plant program

Below is a summary of briefs from US domestic news.

US senators say CIA data collection has been hidden from public and lawmakers

Two US senators claim the Central Intelligence Agency runs a secret program to recover huge amounts of data and shielded it from congressional oversight, they said in a letter released on Friday. In the letter dated April 13, 2021, Senators Ron Wyden, of Oregon, and Martin Heinrich, of New Mexico, warned senior US intelligence officials that an unspecified “mass collection” program was working” entirely outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe governs this collection.”

US Department of Energy advances $6 billion nuclear power plant program

The U.S. Department of Energy said Friday it is seeking input from utilities, communities and advocates as it develops its new program to boost struggling nuclear power plants with $6 billion in appropriations. The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year tasked the DOE with creating the Civilian Nuclear Credit Program to distribute credits to nuclear power plants.

Phoenix shooting leaves victim and suspect dead, 9 officers injured

A man fatally shot a woman inside a Phoenix home on Friday, then opened fire on officers who were called to the scene, wounding nine officers in a shootout that ended in death of the suspect, city police said. Another man who carried a baby girl out of the home unharmed was taken into custody over the incident, which apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute before escalating into bloodshed and a clash with police, authorities said.

Republican senator targets Biden’s Fed nominee Raskin

The top Republican on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee again took aim at President Joe Biden’s nominee for a Federal Reserve leadership role, Sarah Bloom Raskin, on Friday, suggesting she had unduly pressured the Fed chief to Kansas City on behalf of a fintech company on whose board she later served. In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Dennis Gingold, the fintech company’s founder, said Sen. Pat Toomey’s narrative was “unfair” and that Raskin, the Fed’s appointed vice chairman for oversight, acted ethically. and correct.

Jury to decide whether The New York Times defamed Sarah Palin or made an ‘honest mistake’

Sarah Palin’s libel case against The New York Times is headed to a jury, after her lawyer accused the paper of falsely associating her in a 2017 editorial with a mass murder, a connection that a lawyer for the Times, was an honest mistake. In closing argument in Manhattan federal court, Palin’s attorney Kenneth Turkel said the Times and its former editorial page editor, James Bennet, “turned a blind eye” to the facts as ‘they tarnished the reputation of Palin, a former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican nominee for U.S. vice president.

Few signs of protest from Super Bowl truckers, watchdog says

A reported trucker protest scheduled to coincide with the Super Bowl appears to be going nowhere, a social media monitoring firm that has been tracking the issue said Saturday. After the media reported on a memo from the US Department of Homeland Security warning of potential disruption around Sunday’s Super Bowl, there was a noticeable increase in mentions on social media of a convoy of anti-vaccine truckers supposed to go to Los Angeles.

Suspect in deadly Wisconsin parade attack pleads not guilty

A man accused of driving his vehicle into a traditional Christmas parade near Milwaukee late last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more, pleaded not guilty on Friday to multiple criminal charges. Darrell Brooks, 39, pleaded to 77 counts, including six counts of homicide and several counts of reckless endangerment, during a court appearance.

Thousands of unvaccinated New York city workers could lose their jobs on Friday

Thousands of unvaccinated New York City city workers face a Friday deadline to get their COVID-19 shots or be fired, with Mayor Eric Adams apparently determined to go through with the layoffs despite outcry from union leaders. Fewer than 4,000 of the city’s 370,000 workers were at risk of being laid off at the end of January as a result of the mandate, according to the mayor’s office, which said it expected to have an updated number of city workers affected Monday. .

NFL-SoFi Stadium set for steamy Super Bowl debut

The new SoFi Stadium will have its day in the sun when the $5.5 billion venue hosts the NFL Championship Game on what is expected to be the hottest Super Bowl Sunday ever. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s and the architects behind the huge ‘indoor-outdoor’ stadium say the conditions will play to its strengths.

