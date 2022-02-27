upay provides collection solutions to Pathao Courier

Representatives of upay and Pathao attend an agreement signing event at upay’s head office in Dhaka on Thursday. – Press release

upay, one of the country’s fastest growing mobile financial service providers, has signed an agreement with Pathao Limited to facilitate the collection of cash from “Pathao Courier Hub” across the country, a statement from hurry.

Rezaul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of upay, and Fahim Ahmed, CEO of Pathao Limited signed the agreement on Thursday at upay’s head office in the city.

As part of the agreement, upay will provide cash collection solutions to Pathao Courier Service, a business of Pathao Limited. upay will collect money from 53 Pathao Courier service points across the country.

Commenting on the agreement, Upay Managing Director and CEO, Rezaul Hossain, said, “We are pleased to provide Pathao with the collection solutions that will help them run their business efficiently by reducing the hassle of managing Treasury. We hope that our partnership will grow further through this agreement.

Commenting on this agreement, Fahim Ahmed, CEO of Pathao said: “This agreement provides a highly advanced, secure and efficient platform to Pathao Courier. The agreement paved the way for both Pathao Courier and upay to provide us with collection solutions efficiently.’

Senior officials from both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched operations in March 2021. Upay customers enjoy a range of services including money transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, payment of traffic fines, payment of Indian visa fees; receive remittances, government salary and social safety net, and other value-added financial services. Since its launch, the company has acquired around 50 lakhs of customers. upay has more than one lakh agent outlet across the country.

Pathao is Bangladesh’s largest digital platform and market leader in ridesharing, food delivery and e-commerce logistics. Pathao has empowered millions of people by enabling income, employment and improving lives. Pathao is committed to providing security and creating opportunity for people at all socio-economic levels and realizing the vision of a digital Bangladesh. Pathao is the first major carpooling platform in Bangladesh to be licensed by the government under the carpooling guidelines.