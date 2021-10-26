This week in the ninth: schedules and informants – Insolvency / Bankruptcy / Restructuring

This week, the Ninth Circuit explains the ins and outs of relinquishing property under the Bankruptcy Code and explores the government’s privilege to conceal the identity of informants upon discovery.

TO RE STEVENS

The Court finds that 11 USC § 554 (c), a provision of the Bankruptcy Code that allows property that has not been administered to be surrendered to the debtor if it has been “scheduled,” requires that the property be disclosed. according to a literal timetable, and therefore that in the absence of a trustee or legal action, the assets disclosed only on a declaration (for example, the declaration of financial affairs) cannot be abandoned under § 554 (c).

The panel: Justices Ikuta, Bennett and Nelson, with Judge Nelson writing the opinion.

Climax : “[G]Considering the ordinary meaning of “scheduled” and the statutory context, we must give “schedule” and “scheduled” similar meanings: scheduled means included in a schedule. ”

Background: Debtors have guide on how to file bankruptcy. At that time, they had a lawsuit pending against their mortgage service company. Although they disclosed the state lawsuit in their financial affairs statement and discussed it with the bankruptcy trustee, they did not put it on their list of assets and liabilities under 11 USC § 521. The trustee certified that the estate had been fully administered and that the bankruptcy court closed the case. Later, as the debtors continued their legal action, the mortgage service company contacted the bankruptcy trustee directly to settle the case. The bankruptcy court reopened the case and dismissed the trustee, who resumed and settled the case. The bankruptcy court found that the state’s lawsuit had not been abandoned to the debtors in the bankruptcy and therefore the bankruptcy estate got the settlement proceedings, not the debtors. The bankruptcy appeal panel upheld and the debtors appealed again.

Results: The Ninth Circuit confirmed. The Court explained that in the absence of circumstances not relevant here, in a bankruptcy, the bankruptcy estate cannot be relinquished to debtors under 11 USC § 554 (c) unless it is ” provided ”under 11 USC § 521 (a) (1). Section 521 (a) (1) requires debtors to file multiple schedules, as well as multiple types of statements. Some courts have held that “programmed” in § 554 (c) specifically refers to the “table of assets and liabilities” under § 521 (a) (1), while otherwise they have held that the one of the legal documents under § 521 (a)) qualifies, whether it is a schedule or otherwise. Applying ordinary principles of statutory interpretation, the Court concluded that in order to be relinquished under § 554 (c), the property must be on a calendar, not just on a record. While the debtors’ failure to put the state’s lawsuit on a schedule may have been an unintentional oversight, the court was unable to consider fair arguments given the clear text of the law.

MARTIN WALSH V. USDC-AZP

Court finds district court did not commit manifest error in ordering government to reveal identity of informants who would testify at trial before parties’ summary judgment motions in Fair Labor Standards case Act (FLSA).

Panel: Justices Wallace, Schroeder and Forrest, with Judge Wallace writing the opinion.

Climax: “[I]Our role is not to rebalance interests in place of the tribunal de grande instance. The clear error standard requires us to determine, with firm conviction, whether the district court misinterpreted the law or clearly abused its discretion. The record shows that the district court identified a need for Valley Wide to know the identity of informant witnesses by April 2, 2021, and carefully balanced competing interests before making its decision. ”

Background: The Secretary of Labor sued Valley Wide Plastering Construction, Inc. and various people, alleging they had violated the FLSA. During the discovery, Valley Wide searched for the identity of the employee informants who provided information to the secretary. In response, the secretary invoked the government’s informant privilege and applied to the district court for a protection order. The district court made the order, but also ordered the secretary to reveal the identities of the informants testifying at the trial before April 2, 2021, in time for the parties’ summary judgment motions. After the re-examination was denied, the secretary applied for a mandamus, asking the Ninth Circuit to order the district court not to order the secretary to identify informant witnesses earlier than 75 days before trial.

Results: The Ninth Circuit refused the mandamus. The Court first set out the Ninth Circuit five-factor test for repair of mandamus: (1) whether the petitioner has other means of repair, or (2) will be damaged in a manner that cannot be corrected on appeal; and (3) if the district court order is clearly wrong in law, (4) makes a frequently repeated error, or (5) raises new and important questions. Noting that the third factor “is a necessary condition for the granting of a writ of mandamus”, the Court began and ended its analysis with a manifest error.

The government’s privilege of concealing the identity of informants “must give way,” the court explained, “[w]here, the disclosure of the identity of an informer, or of the content of his communication, is relevant and useful in the defense of an accused, or is essential to a fair determination of a cause. its need for information outweighs the government’s interest in non-disclosure, the “fair balance of these competing interests” is ultimately within the discretion of the district court. The Ninth Circuit found that the district court had balanced those interests here. He took into consideration Valley Wide’s need for the information requested before summary judgment motions were due, cited the correct legal standard and assured the government that he had considered all of the secretary’s arguments. As the Ninth Circuit noted, the secretary did not object to the disclosure itself, but only requested further disclosure. In these circumstances, the district court did not commit a manifest error in law.

Due to the generality of this update, the information provided here may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved