The Preferred Group of Tampa, a collection agency in Tampa, has moved to a new location

Tampa’s Favorite Band Logo Tampa Collection Agency Tampa Team Favorite Group Debt Collection Agency in Tampa Tampa Team Favorite Group

Tampa’s Favorite Band, a collection agency in Tampa, announced that they have moved to a new location. Their new location opened earlier this year.

We plan to accomplish even more in this new premium business site for businesses across the country” —David Kelley

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Preferred Group of Tampa, a debt collection agency in Tampa, announced that it has moved to a new location. Their Tampa location officially opened earlier this year. At this location, The Preferred Group of Tampa will always provide the same quality service to consumers and businesses. The Preferred Group of Tampa’s new location is located at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637, in the Regus Building.

“This is a big step forward for management and the team below us who are working diligently to delight our customers and consumers,” said David Kelley, owner of Preferred Group of Tampa. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to provide better service to our customers and for all the love the community has shown us over the past 35 years.”

Cardiology Collections Agency of Tampa is a faith-based, customer service-focused accounts receivable collection company that partners with both service businesses and healthcare providers, hospitals and physician groups to recoup the financial resources they need to fulfill their mission of providing quality, caring health care. With expertise in revenue cycle management, Tampa’s Preferred Group compassionately and professionally provides extensive business operations, third-party debt collection, and in-service leadership consulting and development.

“We plan to accomplish even more in this new premium business site for businesses across the country,” David said. “Our love for the industry goes beyond collections…it’s also about building lasting relationships with our customers.”

For more information about Preferred Group of Tampa, please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (800) 741-0802. Additionally, one can visit the new Preferred Group of Tampa location at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637.

Tampa Collection Agency Five Star Review