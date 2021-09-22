The pandemic a boon for debt collection lawyers – Maryland Matters

By Steven Sellers Lapham

The writer is a 21-year-old resident of the Quail Valley community in Montgomery County.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, the debt cancellation is ending. Not only tenants and landlords, but many landlords are afraid of what will come next.

Beginning in October, the state of Maryland will issue requests where homeowners (who fell behind on their mortgage and / or HOA assessments during the pandemic) can apply to receive federal funds. Maryland received nearly $ 250 million for this purpose within the framework of the American Federal Rescue Plan.

But who will actually benefit from these funds intended to relieve the distress of average Americans during a national emergency?

Since the summer of 2020, I’ve been collecting data showing how our neighborhood owners association hammered its own residents – during the pandemic – with “property violations”, fines and excessive fees. These punishments seem to fall most heavily on families for whom English is not their mother tongue, and on working class residents in general.

Today we watch how our HOA chooses the debt collector imposes fines and fees on the hapless landlords like there is no tomorrow. Here is just one example among many.

The resident reports, “Well, it looks like seven months of missing contributions ($ 88.25 per month) when I was unemployed last year has gone down to almost $ 2,000. The debt attorney added about $ 1,370 in additional fees and fines to what I owed in dues, or about $ 630. The debt attorney more than doubled my debt – at a time when it was obvious I had no way to pay the original amount. I thought the CDC and the Governor of Maryland had banned this kind of abuse – at least during the pandemic. “

What is the motivation for this abuse?

Well, when the tap for financial aid opens in October, a big chunk will go to debt collection lawyers.

How it works?

The delay in homeowners association fees is listed as one of the reasons a homeowner could face an “imminent eviction,” as described in the state report. Homeowner Assistance Fund webpage. Such an owner can request a Emergency Diversion Grant.

My neighbor has a new job and is paid from his HOA dues, but he faces a lien on his house and possible eviction. He may need to apply for this grant. He would take care of the paperwork, but the money would go straight to the debt collector. If he is refused the grant, he will have to pay the entire $ 1,370 out of his own pocket.

The owner is either just a shopping boy or a whipping boy. Welcome to “Homeowner Help” in Pandemic America.