The MSRDC has not yet completed the process of appointing the toll collection agency for Samruddhi Mahamarg

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is the project implementing authority for the Samruddhi Mahamarg, however, aims to open Phase 1 (Nagpur-Shirdi) comprising over 500 km by the end of March. However, the appointment of the toll collection agency is still pending. It remains to finalize the selection and appointment of an agency for this work, said a senior official who did not wish to be named.

After which, the deadline to start Phase 1 is likely to be extended. The MSRDC had issued a tender for the appointment of a contractor but it was pushed further as they requested more time for the paper work to be completed, the official said.

The Free Press Journal had reported that the MSRDC had issued a tender seeking private contractors for the supervision and management of the 26 toll nakas on this upcoming Samruddhi Mahamarg. The sole job of designated contractors would be to manage and oversee these toll plazas. Kamlakar Phand, Chief General Manager (Tolls), MSRDC was then quoted as follows: “After a few years and only after analyzing the traffic on this highway, the MSRDC will appoint contractors for a longer period instead of an amount Ditto on the Mumbai-Pune highway lines.”

According to the proposed plan, the MSRDC will collect tolls on a daily basis. A bank will be designated where the FASTag toll payments will be credited and later the amount will be transferred to the MSRDC account. 80% of the toll collection via FASTag will be directly credited to the linked account and 20% of the revenue collected in cash will be deposited by the operating agency the next day.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg will have an integrated traffic system facility along with FASTag compatible toll booths ensuring smooth movement of traffic from every point without any stops. In addition, to ensure transparent toll payment, two dedicated Internet rental lines have been installed on this highway, the official said.

The 700 km long highway with three lanes on both sides will cut travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai by six hours when ready. Currently, you have to take the NH3 (Mumbai-Dhule) then the NH6 (Dhule-Nagpur) to reach Nagpur, covering 800kms.

Posted: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 7:58 PM IST

