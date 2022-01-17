The Ghana Revenue Authority will carry out nationwide data collection on all properties

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the tax arm of the government

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) wishes to inform the general public, particularly those who own, rent or occupy properties, that the Authority is undertaking a nationwide property data collection exercise.

As part of this exercise, officers from the GRA’s Rent Tax Task Force travel to various areas to identify properties and conduct interviews leading to the collection of accurate data for tax purposes.

The GRA urges the general public, especially landlords and occupiers of rental property, to provide necessary assistance and co-operation to agents.

Section 33(1 and 2) of the Tax Administration Act 2016 (Act 915) provides that for the purposes of a tax law the Commissioner General shall, on reasonable cause, be granted access without notice complete and free to the premises, documents or assets.

The GRA takes this opportunity to inform all taxpayers that tax officials will not collect money from taxpayers in the field. With the introduction of the Cashless policy, payment of taxes is done through the Ghana.gov platform, designated banks, mobile money using the short code *222#, Swift and other authorized digital means.

Officers collecting data in the field can be identified as GRA officers by the GRA-labeled jackets they wear.

Taxpayers can contact the Authority toll free on 0800 900 110 for assistance.