Taurus UK no charge no charge debt collection agency – updated services

Taurus Collections has made significant changes to its services. With a reduced waiting period and an expansion of services for UK based businesses.

Aiming to recover debts within a week of taking charge of a file. They have also expanded their debt collection services for UK based businesses to collect unpaid debts and maintain a good relationship with customers.

Taurus Collections is a commercial debt collection agency based in Derby, England. They have over 15 years of experience and the company has recently made some big changes to the services they offer. Over the past 15 years, Taurus Collections has developed a customer-centric business model that maximizes collection efficiency while maintaining a high level of professionalism. In addition to the updated No Win, No Fee service, they also offer easy-to-use software, which allows customers to monitor the status of their case at any time.

According to official statistics, the difficulties during the pandemic have meant that small businesses in the UK have been owed billions of pounds in dues. and that number has steadily increased over the past two years. The reduction in cash flow resulting from these unpaid dues puts considerable pressure on a company’s day-to-day operations and can affect future planning strategies and limit business growth.

With these updated services, Taurus Collections not only aims to receive all outstanding debts within one week of taking on a case, but now offers additional assistance to help businesses maintain a professional and reliable relationship between companies and customers.

Non-payment of invoices is critical for small and medium-sized businesses as they can be particularly vulnerable to cash flow problems. A recent report by Business Matters magazine, based on research by Intuit Quickbooks, showed that in September 2021, SMBs with one or more overdue invoices owed more than 21,000, an increase of 11% from the previous year. ‘last year. These late payments represent a significant share (about two-thirds) of their average monthly income.

The company now offers bespoke debt collection solutions that can help small, medium and large businesses speed up the collection of overdue invoices. The company uses effective and proven strategies to recover unpaid debts. Their extensive debt collection services are designed to provide a risk-free, cost-effective and efficient means of collecting UK commercial debts before issuing court summonses and engaging solicitors. Taurus Collections acts as a mediator between the parties and works towards an amicable resolution. It also aims to ensure that clients can continue to maintain a healthy relationship with their customers.

Using a debt collection agency has significant advantages. A highly experienced team can help small businesses quickly resolve overdue payment issues and allow them to continue their day-to-day operations.

Every company’s debt collection story is unique and Taurus Collections boasts a success rate of over 85% when settling overdue accounts for clients. It takes around a week for Taurus Collections to facilitate the payment of a debt, although for more complicated situations the average time is 28 days.

According to the company’s website, debtors typically pay the outstanding amount within one week of receiving a letter from Taurus Collections.

A satisfied client said: “I contacted Taurus to collect a large debt from a difficult client after several weeks of litigation. Within two weeks they had collected the entire debt on my behalf. I was very impressed and will definitely use them again if the same situation arises.

Other updated services for Taurus Collections aim to help businesses ranging from small businesses to industrial giants become more cash efficient and allow them to focus on the essential aspects of their operations. In addition to this, Taurus Collections believes that third party representation is the best approach to debt collection as it encourages the debtor to recognize the seriousness of the situation. Working with Taurus Collections poses no financial risk and many clients find using a debt collection agency to be a cost effective method of debt collection, before going to court and paying attorney fees.

The Taurus Collections website also offers helpful guidelines on choosing an appropriate debt collection agency.

Taurus Collections has access to a range of services to track down debtors who are actively avoiding debt by changing address. This is especially useful when trying to collect rent arrears. Search fees can be added to the debt, meaning there is no additional cost to the client. They can trace foreign debtors through their low-cost, specialized international credit reports. They have an unrivaled global network and can gather fast, accurate and reliable information to help with debt collection.

Taurus Collections only accepts payment upon successful debt collection. They understand the difficulty when businesses, especially small businesses, are under pressure to chase unpaid dues. Taurus Collections only accepts payment if their debt collection is successful. There is no financial risk for companies seeking to collect their receivables.

