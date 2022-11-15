Tampa’s Favorite Band Logo Debt Collection Agency in Tampa Tampa Team Favorite Group Tampa Collection Agency Tampa Team Favorite Group

Tampa Debt Collection Services looks forward to working with elected officials new and old and building on its successful advocacy strategy in 2023

We have worked to educate candidates on both sides of the aisle about the value the accounts receivable management industry offers and we look forward to working with the new leadership of Congress” —David Kelley

TAMPA, FLORIDA, United States, Nov. 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — With the midterm elections over, though results continue to come in in some key areas, The Preferred Group of Tampa, a collection agency in Tampa, stands ready to work with new and returning lawmakers at the state and federal levels and continue its strong advocacy strategy on behalf of members.

Redistricting and new census counts influenced the election and candidate pool leading up to Nov. 8, as did the more than 40 House retirements, including 29 Democrats and 13 Republicans.

There were nearly 500 races in the midterm elections, including 34 seats in the US Senate and the entire US House of Representatives, or 435 seats.

“Tampa’s favorite band has worked to educate candidates on both sides of the aisle about the value the accounts receivable management industry offers and looks forward to working with the new leadership of Congress,” said David Kelley. , owner of Tampa’s favorite band. “We will not slow down our efforts to educate new members of Congress, as well as those returning to Capitol Hill, about the enormous benefit we bring to the quality of life of ordinary Americans through their participation in the economy based on credit.”

If there is a shift in party control in Congress, there could be major implications for the Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) industry.

“We will continue to advocate for ARM industry issues and look forward to working with new and veteran lawmakers in Congress and on key industry committees, including the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs,” Kelley said.

Academic research has confirmed the basic economic reality that losses from uncollected debt lead to higher prices and restricted access to credit. The Tampa Debt Collection Services Company looks forward to educating lawmakers about the critical role the collection process plays in a healthy state and national economy.

Tampa’s favorite band works with consumers to resolve past debts, saving every American household more than $700 year after year. The role of the ARM industry fulfills a critical need in America’s credit-based economy and its efforts maintain access to credit at the lowest possible cost. Industry collections benefit all consumers by reducing the costs of goods and services, especially when rising prices impact the livelihoods of Americans nationwide.

“ARM industry advocacy, regardless of the make-up of Congress, continues to be a critical component in protecting the industry’s large and small businesses, their employees and their families,” said Matt Kiefer, director of Information, Compliance and Development at The Preferred Group of Tampa. “We have worked very hard through the Florida Collectors Association to establish a good working relationship with the Florida Office of Financial Regulation to help them understand the nature of the benefits of the accounts receivable management industry.”

Tampa’s favorite band congratulates elected candidates and looks forward to working with state legislators, state attorneys general, and regulators in Florida and the United States on issues that have implications for the ARM industry.

Preferred Collection and Management Services and Tampa Preferred Group are family, community, faith-based, and values-based organizations passionate about helping further the mission by providing much-needed revenue collection on extended claims for all types of businesses. from medical companies to basic service companies. For more information regarding the Preferred Group of Tampa and Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc., please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (800) 741-0802. Additionally, Tampa’s favorite band’s new location can be visited at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637.



