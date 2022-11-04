Tampa collection agency received great feedback for its hard work

Tampa’s Favorite Band Logo Debt Collection Agency in Tampa Tampa Team Favorite Group Tampa Collection Agency Tampa Team Favorite Group

Tampa’s debt collection agency, The Preferred Group of Tampa, received high marks from a consumer who worked with their company.

Our agency has a long track record of success operating in a professional manner. We’ve been in business for over 35 years in one of the most regulated industries in the country. » —David Kelley

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, Nov. 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — On October 7, 2022, Tampa debt collection agency, The Preferred Group of Tampa, received rave reviews from a consumer who worked with their business.

“These one-star reviews must be the result of a name mix-up. They’re nothing like the agency I just spoke with,” Bob said. helped with quite a large medical debt which I can’t work on at the moment I’m a senior on SSDI and a small long term disability benefit She was compassionate and had no problem with me when I explained my situation I was stunned to say the least Thank you so much Erin and Preferred CMS I am retired due to my condition and feel so much better after speaking with you.

After hearing about the comments received, Erin responded by saying, “It was a great feeling to receive such a highly rated compliment. It really transforms a collector’s day when someone takes the time to reach out to their superior to compliment how a call was handled. It seems that lately we have been receiving more and more of these compliments in many ways. This is what sets Preferred CMS apart from other agencies.

This is just one of many accolades the Tampa collection service company regularly receives, including from its customers and business partners.

“Tampa’s favorite band has been a VoApps customer/partner for over 6 years. During this time, they have been a great support to our business,” said Neal Jagoda, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for VoApps. “Whenever we need them to be a reference, they are happy to help us. Whenever we ask for analytics and data about their experience using our service so that we can use it to improve our service, they are very willing to help. We have hundreds of clients and Matt and David aren’t just one of our favorites. We also consider them good friends.

Tampa’s favorite band prides itself on never using illegal collection tactics. This is why they have distinguished themselves as a reliable medical collection agency in Tampa, FL and other service industries. In the world of medical collecting, in particular, sensitivity is very important, because the people involved are often in very difficult situations. “Our agency has a long track record of success operating professionally,” adds David Kelley. “We’ve been in business for over 35 years in one of the most regulated industries in the country.”

Preferred Collection and Management Services and Tampa Preferred Group are family, community, faith-based, and values-based organizations passionate about helping further the mission by providing much-needed revenue collection on extended claims for all types of businesses. from medical companies to basic service companies. For more information regarding the Preferred Group of Tampa and Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc., please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (800) 741-0802. Additionally, Tampa’s favorite band’s new location can be visited at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637.



