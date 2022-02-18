SUNY ends tough student debt collection

After years of inflexible debt collection practices that have burdened SUNY students with punitive payment schedules, high interest and crippling collection fees, New York State officials are promising change.

The State University of New York system’s board of trustees voted last month to review how it collects student debt on all 64 SUNY campuses; Interim Chancellor Deborah Stanley has pledged to make other significant changes.

“Campus debt collection practices that prevent students in good standing from enrolling in classes,” Ms. Stanley said in an email, “are an unfair way to pursue payment and should be prohibited at the to come up”.

The change could mean the end of preventing students from re-enrolling if they owe money. This has often forced students to drop out – even for balances as low as $100 – although the Chancellor has not indicated when the practice will end. The SUNY board resolution also ended the practice of withholding transcripts from students who had completed their courses but still had debts.