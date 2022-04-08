STEM educators demonstrate innovative uses of data collection technology to win 2022 Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards

BEAVERTON, Oregon, April 8, 2022 — Vernier Software & Technology and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) are pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards. Chosen by a panel of NSTA-nominated experts, this year’s winners – an educator from middle school and two high school educators – demonstrated innovative uses of data collection technology to engage students in STEM learning.

“From earth sciences to physiology, this year’s Vernier/NSTA Technology Award winners demonstrate the many ways data collection technology can support student learning in all science disciplines,” said John Wheeler. , CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. “We are proud to recognize and support these educators as they continue to facilitate hands-on, real-world learning in their classrooms and labs.”

Each of the winning educators will receive $1,000 in cash, $1,500 for travel expenses to attend the NSTA National Conference on Science Education in Houston, and $3,000 in Vernier products.

The winners of the Vernier/NSTA Technology Award 2022 are listed below.

Category: College

Eric Sullenberger, Russian Local School, Russia, OH

This grant will enable Sullenberger to provide additional hands-on learning opportunities for students in its physical science courses. Through various investigations, including creating topographic maps with GPS sensors, collecting real-time weather data, measuring weather data at different altitudes using a drone, and applying science to the agriculture, Sullenberger plans to engage students in more data collection and analysis so they can better understand and visualize abstract concepts.

Category: High School

Olivia Kuper, North Greene High School, Greeneville, TN

Kuper plans to use the sensing software acquired through this grant to improve science education in several classrooms at his rural high school, where many students have not had access to this type of technology. It also plans, in part, to implement the technology during modeling instruction labs, such as analyzing vehicle motion with the Constant Speed ​​Model Paradigm Lab, so that students can develop a deeper understanding of scientific content using their own data.

Category: High School

Crystal McDowell, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Georgia

McDowell will use this grant to engage its anatomy and physiology students in hands-on data collection. During a multi-part investigation, students will learn about various bodily systems, analyze data about their own health and vital signs using the Vernier probe, and act as doctors by designing a health assessment for a physical examination.

To learn more about this year’s winning educators and the Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards, visit www.vernier.com/grants.

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has been at the forefront of innovation in scientific and educational data collection technology for over 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics professor and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable scientific interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analytical software. With worldwide distribution in over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school through college. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, strengthen students’ critical thinking skills, and support science and engineering practices detailed in Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). Vernier’s corporate culture is based on environmentally responsible policies and practices, and the company offers a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com.