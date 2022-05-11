Skyfii Ltd Signs New QSR Customer in South Africa for Data Collection and Analytics Solution

Skyfii Ltd (ASX: SKF, OTC: SFIIF) has partnered with a quick service restaurant (QSR) in South Africa to deploy its data collection and analytics solutions.

The intelligence company omnidata will deploy its “IO Connect” (data collection) and “IO Insights” (data analysis) solutions in 108 fast food outlets in South Africa.

This isn’t the first deal of its kind for Skyfii: in 2019, the company expanded its deal with fast-food brand Nandos to roll out its software-as-a-service IO platform to 260 stores in South Africa. .

Skyfii says the signing of another well-known major QSR brand further expands its presence in the large global fast food vertical.

Provide real-time data

Skyfii CEO Wayne Arthur said of the deal: “Signing another well-known consumer brand to our growing blue chip customer profile is a positive reflection of the value that our capture solutions data and analytics sites provide our customers.

“Through our presence in fast food restaurants around the world, we are an industry leader in providing site analytics that deliver crucial real-time data, enabling our customers to deliver improved service in their sites. .

“The growing global focus on venue density, crowd management and occupancy is driving continued strong interest in our people counting and venue analytics products.

“With a strong balance sheet and a market-leading product offering, we are very well positioned to accelerate our growth efforts and will generate a significant increase in revenue in FY22 and operating leverage in FY23 and beyond.”

Next on the agenda

Although its new customer remains anonymous, Skyfii says rolling out its IO solutions to the new customer in South Africa could open up new opportunities with this global brand.

In the meantime, the ASX-lister remains focused on expanding its global footprint in the rapidly growing omnidata intelligence sector, in which it processes more than 11 billion data points per day.

The company generated annual recurring revenue of $15.4 million at the end of the third quarter of FY22, recording $5 million in cash free of corporate debt.