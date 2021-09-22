Safe T Group’s Privacy Business Unit Launches New Web Data Collection as a Service for Businesses

() Ltd Chen Assayag told Proactive, the global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions for consumers and businesses, that it has launched a new enterprise data collection solution, enabling unlimited data collection in online, public and web-based.

Assayag says the new product will add to its portfolio of enterprise privacy business unit solutions, which continues to focus on expanding its presence in the large and growing data collection market. The web data collection solution will allow businesses to collect information at any scale from any public website.