Rwanda Joins New AfDB Data Collection Initiative | The new times

Rwanda has adopted the Remote Appraisal, Supervision, Monitoring and Evaluation (RASME) initiative, a tool that improves project-related data collection in remote areas.

The initiative is a partnership between the African Development Bank’s IT Department, the World Bank’s Geo-Enabling Initiative for Monitoring and Supervision, and the KoBoToolbox Foundation, a non-governmental organization affiliated with the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative. .

RASME enables Bank staff, including task and sector managers, country and regional program officers and government officials, to compile project information directly from the field, using a smartphone , tablet or laptop, drones and satellites.

Data is collected in a variety of formats, including text, video, graphics, and even survey responses.

Gerald Mugabe, External Resource Mobilization Expert at the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Economic Planning, said: “The Government of Rwanda welcomes the new initiative and believes that RASME will contribute to enhancing efficiency as it will simplify project implementation, particularly in terms of project quality and monitoring.

Francis Kohoue, IT coordinator of the bank’s East Africa regional office, also pointed out that this tool is very useful for the Bank in two respects; “in the context of Covid-19 where travel, missions and site visits are limited; and also when visiting projects located in remote geographical areas where accessibility is impossible, difficult or limited due to conflict, lack of security, dangerous terrain or logistical constraints.

Meanwhile, Aissa Sarr Touré, the African Development Bank’s country director for Rwanda, praised the government for supporting the introduction of the tool.

She urged participants to fully engage with the bank’s implementation team so that the initiative can fully ensure effective monitoring and evaluation of projects.

The African Development Bank is currently rolling out RASME in its country and regional offices to enable Bank stakeholders to prepare projects more effectively, monitor their progress and assess the impact of projects on beneficiary communities.

So far, RASME is currently being implemented in Gabon, Cameroon, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic and Mozambique.

