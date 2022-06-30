Radar AM PYMNTS: Data collection; journey of revenge

Today is Thursday, June 30, and if you’re working from home, today is your day – it’s National Work From Home Day, celebrated on the last Thursday in June to honor technology. that allows you to work from anywhere.

It is also the day the National Organization for Women (NOW) was founded in 1966 with a mission to promote equal rights for women; Betty Friedan was its first president. The first African-American female justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is sworn in today as a Supreme Court justice, replacing Justice Stephen Breyer. Here’s what should be on your radar this morning.

Data gathering. Payment data collection could be subpoenaed by law enforcement with the quashing of Roe v. Wade. Criminal investigators seeking evidence to prosecute abortion law violators can obtain payment data more easily than medical records.

Telemed for the win. Virtual medical care has become a necessity during the pandemic, but its benefits have extended beyond the days of social distancing. The ConnectedEconomy™: The Trend Toward Digital Healthcare, a collaboration between PYMNTS and CareCredit, examines the rise of telemedicine and patient opinions of these services.

journey of revenge. From flights to hotel bookings, holiday bookings have rebounded – and 2022 is the first truly connected summer season in history. Jeni Mundy, global senior vice president of merchant sales and acquiring at Visa, told Karen Webster of PYMNTS that Visa is seeing an increase in contactless payments and digital transformation is changing every experience.

Mobile centricity. Chris Mangone, vice president of payment partnerships at American Express, told Karen Webster of PYMNTS that mobile centrality makes conversion easier. The typical person taps their smartphone once every 10 minutes, and it's up to merchants and their technology partners to capitalize on the new mobile shopping models that are emerging.

ICYMI. In the latest edition of PYMNTS' Coupon App Vendor Rankings, 13 contestants earned a spot in the Top 10. Honey Smart Shopping Assistant retains the top spot it secured last month, followed by Groupon and GasBuddy at tied for second, and Flipp came in third.