PayNearby fundraiser crosses Rs 350 crore mark

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 22 (ANI): Digital payment company PayNearby said its corporate offering which facilitates cash collection as a service crosses transactions worth Rs 350 crore in monthly gross transaction value ( GTV).

The company, with its extended last-mile connectivity, enables businesses of all sizes, in all industries, to digitize last-mile cash collection, driving a cash-less economy. It also allows companies to optimize their collection costs while helping them grow their business in a transparent manner.

With over 38 lakh retailers spread across 17,500 PINs, PayNearby’s network is ubiquitous, allowing customers to tap into the company’s last mile connectivity and deliver service despite remote consumer locations.

It enables semi-urban and rural communities to seamlessly access online shopping, online entertainment and food delivery, among many other digital services, through their local retail agent.

Founder, CEO and CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj said the Covid-19 pandemic has only increased the need for and penetration of digital services across industries.

“We want holistic financial and digital services to reach the bottom of the pyramid, and we are excited to help businesses as an ongoing partner on their growth trajectory.” (ANI)