Pace Suburban Bus uses Genfare to provide Farebox POS systems

Elk Grove Village, Ill. – October 12, 2022 – Genfare, a subsidiary of SPX Technologies and the leading supplier of fare collection equipment in North America, is pleased to announce the award of a contract by Pace, the commuter bus division of Regional Transportation Authority, for their Farebox system replacement project.

The Pace fare collection project will be carried out in partnership with Lyons View Manufacturing. It will help support more than 160 local Illinois businesses with more than 10,000 employees who currently help provide materials and services to Genfare. Genfare is proud to continue its partnership with Pace, which began in 1994 when Genfare installed Pace’s current rate box system.

“The systematic repair and replacement of transit boxes in all communities is essential to ensure that all riders have equitable access to Pace services,” said Pace CEO Melinda Metzger.

“Genfare is proud to help foster equitable mobility with Pace and provide proven, locally-made technology, as well as strengthen the local Illinois work community,” said Eric Kaled, president of Genfare. “Our cloud-based fare collection platform, Genfare Link, combined with proven, domestically-made hardware technology, helps Pace simplify and positively impact the passenger experience.”

About Genfare

Genfare, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of SPX Technologies, Inc., a NYSE-listed company under the symbol SPXC. Genfare is a leading provider of fare collection solutions in the United States and Canada, with systems in service at approximately 400 agencies and over 50,000 fare collection equipment in service. Visit www.genfare.com for more information.

About Pace Suburban Bus

Pace Suburban Bus efficiently and safely transports people to work, school and other regional destinations with its family of transit services. Pace provides affordable and environmentally friendly transit options to residents of 274 municipalities in Cook, Will, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties. The backbone of suburban Chicago, Pace serves tens of thousands of daily cyclists. One of the largest bus services in North America, Pace covers 3,677 square miles, an area nearly the size of the state of Connecticut and about 15 times the size of the city of Chicago. Pace’s innovative approach to public transportation gives the agency a national reputation as an industry leader.