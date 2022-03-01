Overview of the US$15 billion debt collection agency market

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marketdata LLC’s “US Debt Collection Agencies: An Industry Analysis” report has been added to from ResearchAndMarkets.com offer.

This study examines industry revenue/growth, consumer debt trends and industry issues, regulation, extended operating ratios, and more. industry operating ratios (national, state, city).

The study examines consumer debt trends, bankruptcy trends, debt buying market, outsourcing, major market segments and more.

Competitor profiles for: TransWorld Systems, Encore Capital, The Kaplan Group, Alorica Global Solutions and Portfolio Recovery Associates are included.

This recently updated bestseller from Marketdata examines the $15 billion business of debt collection agencies. Consumer complaints about harassment by collectors still exist and top the list of complaints filed with the FTC. Federal and state regulations have reduced recovery rates, resulting in slow growth. However, the Covid-19 pandemic really didn’t hurt this business, as consumers used stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits to pay off their debts in 2020.



Collections is a fragmented business of 3,200 mostly small companies. Industry consolidation continues and the company has become attractive to investors.

Technology such as artificial information makes businesses more efficient and skilled collectors are in high demand. Collections are moving overseas and the market for outsourced IRS debt has grown.

Main topics covered:

Report on the nature and state of the industry

Definition and characteristics of the enterprise: history and development, census NAICS codes, operation of services, no. nationwide services/recent consolidation/mergers

Status report: decline no. agencies in the United States, effects of the pandemic

Demand Factors

Industry Trends: Profit Margins, Offshoring, Consolidation, Adaptive Learning Systems:

Collection techniques: discussion of “traditional” collection techniques and how agencies operate (letters, phone calls, legal action, follow up on omissions, use of agents), which methods work best, current collection rates, contingent fees, client specializations.

Consumer Complaints, Industry Regulation

Discussion of major complaints regarding collection harassment and unethical/illegal practices, privacy issues.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Findings 2020: Number and Type of Complaints, Compared to 2018

Industry regulation, by: 1977 Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, Telephone Consumer Protection Act (1991), Fair Credit Reporting Act (1970), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (1996).

Regulatory Agencies: FTC, FCC, CFPB

CFPB Annual Report 2021: Highlights of debt collection, new rules explained.

Key Industry Trends

Summary: Key Factors Influencing Industry Demand

Status of the industry in 2021: consolidation – number decreasing. of companies, declining profits, challenges for various aspects of the business (survey data from TransUnion)

Summary: Types of consumer debt held by type (amount in $: student loans, medical, credit cards, mortgages, car loans)

2019 Major Debt Collection Trends: Compliance, Technology, Worker Skills, Company Cultures, Top 9 Collection Agency Trends for 2019

Discussion on: industry and customer consolidation, the emergence of artificial intelligence,

Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on debt, by population segment (Millennials, Baby Boomers, Gen X, etc.)

Bankruptcy Trends: Personal vs. Business, Discussion of Chapter 7, 11, and 13 Types, Peak Levels and Reasons, Regional Differences

Growth of the debt buyback market.

Kaulkin Ginsberg Latest Research/Report Results

Emerging collection technologies – IT/Telecom systems integration, pre-authorized draft printing (large business, service operation, software vs. service desk approach), skip tracing, predictive dialing, check verification and computer databases.

Companies cited

Transworld Systems (including NCO Group, Altisource)

The Kaplan group

Encore Capital Group (including Midland Credit Management)

Portfolio Recovery Associates

Alorica Global Solutions (including Expert Global Solutions)

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3begg

Source: Marketdata LLC