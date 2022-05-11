NWC to Sell Debt to Collection Agency, Urges Delinquent Customers to Pay | News

The National Water Commission (NWC) is urging overdue customers to settle outstanding bills immediately as it prepares to sell its debt to a collection agency.

Customers must contact NWC within 30 days of receiving notice of debt sale.

Failure to do so will be tantamount to customers consenting to the sale, Sadeke Brooks, the utility company’s senior public relations and marketing manager, told JIS News.

She said NWC is willing to enter into payment arrangements with customers who are unable to pay their balances in full.

“These payment terms would be negotiated with the relevant manager or supervisor of our trade offices. Thereafter, payments can be made at NWC business offices through the IPay portal on the NWC website, bill payment agencies and online banking,” Brooks said.

Brooks said NWC will target commercial, residential and condominium customers with overdue bills exceeding 365 days.

“However, we will not target certain accounts, such as government and schools, as well as accounts with outstanding queries or disputed amounts, and accounts with payment agreements that are actively maintained,” he said. she explains.

The NWC said it continues to see a high level of delinquency in the settlement of unpaid water bills, despite an increase in collection in 2021.

Brooks said the entity will quickly make a decision as to which entity the debt will be sold to as it continues to assess offers submitted by collection agencies.

Along with the sale of customer debt, the NWC says it is continuing its disconnect campaign for the foreseeable future.

Any account with overdue amounts is responsible for disconnection.

-JIS

