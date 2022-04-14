Minister of Industry assesses bulk cooking oil data collection system

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita has assessed a data collection system for subsidized bulk cooking oil distribution called Bulk Cooking Oil Information System (SIMIRAH ).

“There are distributors with addresses that do not match in SIMIRAH. Therefore, we are carrying out monitoring. This is part of the assessment for which we can only obtain data by carrying out sudden inspections,” said noted Thursday Kartasasmita.

The Minister and the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) Food Task Force visited one of the Bulk Cooking Oil Distributor 1 (D1) addresses listed on SIMIRAH at East Jakarta, but the D1 was not found at .

Kartasasmita then asked the producers of D1 to correct the data submitted via SIMIRAH.

“At one of the distributors we visited, there was an error in entering the data. If the address is wrong, there may be errors in other fields. That is why we are monitoring it “, he asserted.

The minister continued his inspection of PT Bina Karya Prima (BKP), the cooking oil producer in Tanjung Priok.

Related News: Trade Minister pushes for lasting commodity price stability

During the visit, the Minister found that BKP had produced and distributed bulk cooking oil up to 50% of target.

“However, today they did not produce subsidized bulk cooking oil. Later our team will ask why they only started producing at 1:00 p.m.,” he noted.

Based on the inspection results, Kartasasmita also plans to prepare a circular letter to bulk cooking oil producers to appoint a person in charge of the subsidized bulk cooking oil program who will later liaise with the Ministry of Industry.

Kartasasmita also called on producers to be more precise in entering data on SIMIRAH, so that data can be properly documented.

“We will also install a QR Code to detect where the cooking oil is distributed. We are all trying to make this program work well,” he concluded.

Related News: President Reminds Traders to Use Cash Aid as Business Capital