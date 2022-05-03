MEP Infrastructure Branch Receives LOA from NHAI for User Fee Collection Agency

The declining subsidiary of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd, viz. Bhalaji Toll Road Private Limited (BTRPL) has received Letter of Award (LOA) dated 2nd May 2022 from the National Highways Authority of India (“NHAI”) advising that BTRPL has been engaged as the fee collection agency of use on the basis of a competitive agreement. Tender (based on electronic quotation) for Dhilwan Fee Plaza at km 410.140 Jalandar-Amritsar Section of NH-1 from km 407.100 to km 456.100 in Punjab State.

The duration of the contract is 3 (three) months and the operations will start after 6 (six) working days from the date of issuance of the LOA.

The contractual amount for the said project is Rs. 10,60,77,600/- (Rupees Ten Crores Sixty Lakhs Seventy seven thousand six hundred only).

Shares of MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited last traded on the BSE at Rs. 29.65 from the previous close of Rs. 29.50. The total number of shares traded during the day was 1,901,689 in over 3,560 trades.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs. 30.95 and an intraday low of 28.05. Net turnover during the day was Rs. 57526705.00.

Source: Stock market bulls

