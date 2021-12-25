Major theft offer foiled as money-raising agent battles thieves, CCTV incident

As Jagdish sounded the alarm, the thieves were forced to flee. | Photo credit: iStock Images

Bhopal: In a daring move, a money-raising agent on Wednesday morning foiled a theft offer in the Kolar district of Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The three scooter thieves attacked agent Jagdish Yadav when he was going to deposit Rs 3.10 lakh in a private bank.

As one of the thieves pointed a gun at the officer, he fired back and grabbed the gun. The 37-year-old treasury management agent also threw mud and stones at thieves to prevent the bag of money from being pulled out.

The entire attempted theft was filmed by a CCTV camera installed outside a shopping complex. What was more shocking during the incident was that no passerby came to the rescue of the man who battled the thieves, according to an article in The Times of India.

Police say Yadav works with the cash management agency which takes out cash management contracts at various ATMs across the country.

The theft attempt took place when Yadav parked his bike and went to the bank to deposit the money. Outside the bank stood three masked men waiting for him. One of the scooter robbers then tried to snatch the bag from him. As Yadav protested, the accused pointed his pistol at him.

Meanwhile, Yadav grabbed the gun and a fight broke out. The officer fell to the ground during the scuffle but did not let the thieves take the bag from him.

In the midst of the scuffle, one of the thieves shouted at his accomplice to shoot Yadav and snatch the bag from him, but he threw mud and stones at the thieves before they could shoot him. As Jagdish sounded the alarm, the thieves were forced to flee.