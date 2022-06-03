(MENAFN-EIN Presswire)

Tampa’s Favorite Band, a local HVAC pickup agency in Tampa, has been nominated for Small Business of the Year from the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

This is a great achievement for both management and the team below us who work diligently to satisfy our customers. » – David KelleyTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Tampa’s Favorite Band, a local HVAC pickup agency in Tampa, has been nominated for the Chamber’s Small Business of the Year program of Commerce in Tampa Bay. David Kelley, President and CEO of Preferred CMS, D/B/A The Preferred Group of Tampa, announced that his 35-year-old family business is proud to be considered for such an honor. The judging process ends Sept. 29 when the Small Business Awards are received at Armature Works in downtown Tampa.

“This is a great achievement for both management and the team below us who work diligently to delight our customers,” said David Kelley, owner of Preferred Group of Tampa. “We couldn’t be more grateful to be nominated for this recognition of esteem and all the love the community has shown us over the past 35 years.

The Tampa Plumbing Collections Agency is a faith-based, customer service-focused debt collection company that partners with health care providers, hospitals, and physician groups to recover the financial resources they need. to fulfill their mission of providing quality and compassionate health care. With expertise in revenue cycle management, Preferred compassionately and professionally provides extensive business operations, third-party debt collection, and in-service leadership development and consulting services.

“We plan to accomplish even more over the next thirty-five years of quality business for businesses across the country,” David said. “Our love for the industry goes beyond just collections…it’s also about building lasting relationships with our customers.”

For more information on Tampa’s Favorite Band, please visit or call (800) 741-0802. Additionally, one can visit the new Preferred Group of Tampa location at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637.

