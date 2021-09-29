LIBERIA: Creation of a waste data collection center in Monrovia

Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) took advantage of the launch of the second State of the Environment report in Liberia to present its solid waste management project. The project includes the creation of a data center that will monitor greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from waste in the Liberian capital, Monrovia. In this city of more than 5 million inhabitants, solid waste management is a real headache for municipal authorities. Heaps of garbage are lying around many street corners. Dumpsters are not regularly emptied due to irregular routes. On top of that, there is the illegal trafficking of waste. In January 2020, the anti-smuggling unit at the port of Monrovia quarantined four 40-foot containers of toxic waste.

The future center is expected to help reduce GHG emissions, which are largely responsible for climate change, a phenomenon that is accelerating faster than expected according to a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC ). The state-owned MCC, which currently manages waste in Monrovia, will also sensitize the population and private sector companies on the need to adopt circular economy practices.

MCC will implement its project in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). “The future center will jointly develop ideas on how results-based funding models and the challenge of resource innovation for sustainable waste management can accelerate private sector participation in recycling, composting and recycling. ‘other sustainable waste management practices. says the UNDP.

This project joins other initiatives implemented to improve waste management in Liberia. In July 2019, MCC and Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) launched a pilot project to change the waste collection strategy in 10 neighborhoods, including five in Monrovia.

Ines Magoum