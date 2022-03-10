Lawmakers give $8 million to criminal justice data collection

Lawmakers will provide $8 million to help local governments comply with Florida’s criminal justice data collection effort.

The legislature in 2018 created the Florida Criminal Justice Data Transparency Program. It requires all criminal justice agencies to collect and submit data to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“The goal of the CJDT initiative is to increase the public visibility of criminal justice processes statewide and provide decision makers with the information they need to make informed policy decisions,” says one. FDLE website.

Jails, jails, public defenders and clerks are required to submit data to the state, among other things. The data is person-based and focuses on those who interact with the criminal justice system – whether arrested, prosecuted and incarcerated.

FDLE also collected administrative data, showing the workload, staff and expenses of those reporting to the database.

Data is transmitted monthly. It is accessible to the public via a online dashboardthough officials have struggled in recent years to meet deadlines.

Yet he was acclaimed as national model, with some describing it as a way to provide lawmakers and the public with a way to better assess criminal justice issues. house tenant Chris runoff adopted the proposal before taking the head of the chamber.

“CJDT person-based data only includes records of adults and treat as adults, and does not contain any personally identifying information,” FDLE adds.

Led by Commissioner Richard L. SwearingenFDLE employs approximately 1,900 members statewide and operates on a budget of approximately $300 million.

The agency is made up of five divisions – Executive Direction and Business Support, Criminal Investigations and Forensic Science, Criminal Justice Information, Criminal Justice Professionalism, and Florida Capitol Police.

FDLE also receives $500,000 to purchase new ear plugs for law enforcement. According to Police Health, law enforcement officers are 19% more likely to suffer from hearing loss than the general public.

The House and Senate get millions in tax revenue to play with towards the end of budget negotiations. This money is distributed among different projects in what is known in legislative parlance as the “sprinkling list”.

The House and Senate released their “sprinkling lists” Wednesday night. Leaders agreed $759 million for local projects.

The release of the slate is a sign that budget negotiations are over and the Legislative Assembly will reach its new scheduled end date of Monday, March 14.



