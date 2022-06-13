Launch of PDM baseline data collection across the country

This followed a successful training exercise for district level data collectors conducted by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics and the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

The enthusiastic data collectors embarked on the data collection exercise and pledged to contribute to the country by collecting correct information.

This will improve the generation of reliable statistics necessary for the effective implementation and monitoring of the PDM.

“We have started collecting data in Wabinyonyi sub-county and this week we hope to expand our teams to other sub-counties and town councils, in particular Nakasongola town council, Kakooge sub-county, Kakooge City Council and Katugo City Council,” Rose said. Namayega, the Nakasongola district statistician.

She said that so far the exercise has been a success and the respondents are cooperative. She remains optimistic that all the activity will be fruitful and can be concluded on schedule.

Hillary Muhanguzi, PDM Baseline Data Collection Manager – Field Operations at UBOS, noted that as an office, they are ready to ensure that the whole country can start and complete the collect data as soon as possible. He noted that they will continue to support the field teams deployed across the country with statistical guidelines, manuals, applications and any other related support needed to ensure that the data collection program can be carried out as planned.

He said there were delays at the local government level due to differences in some administrative records and others were unable to complete the trainings on time.

Godfrey Nabongo, the National PDM Data Collection Coordinator at the Office, on behalf of the Executive Director of UBOS, appreciated the District Resident Commissioners and Municipal Resident Commissioners who have raised awareness about PDM and especially those who have already participated mobilizing data collection.

He further implored others to join efforts in mobilizing all households to ensure that they do not miss out on being registered in the ongoing data collection exercise.

This exercise started on May 28, 2022, with the training of trainers at the national level, followed by the subsequent training of some district officials on May 30, 2022 in the 15 statistical sub-regions which included Kigezi, Teso, Rwenzori, Ankole, Bunyoro, West Nile, North Buganda, South Buganda, Kampala, Busoga, Acholi, Lango, Bukedi, Elgon and Karamoja.

Subsequently, the district training of data collectors started on June 6, 2022. Nakasongola is among the first districts to start data collection activities on time.

Accordingly, the parish development model will trigger planned development activities among the various communities and will be executed in the parishes as the lowest level unit to extend services to the people.

Data will be collected from all households in the country by parish leaders supported by other qualified staff appointed by the respective local governments. All information collected will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

The objective of the PDM is to transform households still in subsistence towards the cash economy.

