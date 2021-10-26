Latam ready to accept mediator to advance bankruptcy plan

New York, October 25 (EFE) .- Chilean airline Latam, Latin America’s largest, has shown willingness to appoint a mediator to advance its plan to exit Chapter 11 of US on how to file bankruptcy law, although she warned that mediation will only be successful if all parties are committed to actively participating.

“Debtors (Latam) are not opposed to participating in a simplified mediation process to determine whether the current disputes of the parties concerned can be resolved or reduced to the extent that the parties refuse to advance the discussions otherwise,” assured the Minister. company in a press release. brief presented this Monday to Judge James Garrity.

Presumably, Garrity will vote next Thursday on a request by Latam to postpone its exit plan from bankruptcy until November 26, an extension that has been criticized by at least two major creditors groups.

Last week, Parent ad hoc Claimant Group, Latam’s largest group of unsecured creditors with more than $ 4 billion in claims and around $ 740 million in sureties, filed a claim with the judge asking it to only accept an extension on condition that the parties are bound by mediation.

“Despite the efforts and commitment of some parties over the past month, it has become very clear that the parties fundamentally disagree on key legal issues,” the group said before pointing out that a further extension to their terms that the above “will not help the matter move forward.

In the letter sent to the magistrate by the Chilean company, its lawyers criticized the “shrill and corrosive tone” of the group of creditors and denied that the airline had refused previous mediation plans.

They also accused Parent ad hoc Plaintiff Group of presenting its first proposal two months ago and ensured that there had not been time to discuss it.

According to Latam, the success of a mediation “will depend on the willingness of all parties to participate actively in the process, including making compromises and working constructively towards consensus.”

Latam asked for a new extension on October 14, the fifth, to extend until November 26 the deadline for presenting his reorganization plan and on which the judge in charge of his case in New York will have to rule on Thursday.

