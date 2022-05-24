Jump Technologies Enhances Data Collection and Reporting Capabilities for JumpStock Inventory Management Solution to Improve Expiration Date Tracking Accuracy | New

Improved and simplified scanning technology and expiration tracking module helps hospitals reduce waste and protect patient and staff safety

EAGAN, Minn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Jump Technologies, a leading hospital supply chain analytics and solutions company, is giving hospitals and healthcare systems a new tool to fight waste and avoid risk to patient health caused by expired products. The company unveiled enhancements to its simple mobile scanning solution, which improve compliance for recording lot and serial numbers, as well as expiration dates for products used in hospitals. JumpStock’s enhanced scanning capabilities simplify the experience and workflow for hospital supply chain staff and nurses. These scanning capabilities are included in a new expiration tracking module, now available free of charge to all existing Jump Technologies customers. This module can also be purchased as a standalone solution by hospitals.

In addition to simplifying the scanning experience for hospital staff, the expiration tracking module captures data and turns it into actionable insights for hospitals as it is migrated to an expiration date dashboard in real-time, which is powered by analytics from JumpStock. This information helps hospital managers identify expired products long before they expire.

“Hospitals throw away about $765 billion of usable medical supplies every year, and expired products are a big part of the problem, with 7-10% of expired items on the shelves,” said John Freund, CEO, Jump Technologies. “The challenge for hospitals when trying to manage expiration dates has been the difficulty of recording this information in their inventory management systems. We focused on this user experience and made it easy to record data needed, allowing management to avoid products expiring on the shelf.”

Finding the right barcode to scan on a package can be a challenge that prevents hospitals from recording critical data. With JumpStock’s simple point-of-use scanning tool, hospital supply chain staff and nurses can scan all barcodes on product packaging and JumpStock will automatically determine which barcode is right for you. ‘between them is necessary to record the batch, serial number and expiration date. This eliminates the need for special labeling and simplifies the training process.

Once scanned, JumpStock sends out soon-to-expire product alerts via email and offers a dashboard showing the expiration status of items across the healthcare system. This allows supply chain managers to explore an individual PAR location in an individual hospital and see where staff need to take action to protect patients and avoid potential service disruptions by replacing these items or triggering a new order.

Expired supplies have a cost beyond dollars and cents. Using expired products with patients is a long-standing issue that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Using expired products increases the risk of adverse patient outcomes while opening the door to hospital lawsuits.

Jump Technologies offers the expiration tracking module as a standalone solution or integrated with its inventory management platform JumpStock. To learn more about JumpStock and reporting capabilities for hospitals and healthcare systems, visit http://www.jumptech.com.

###

About Jump Technologies

Based at Eagan, MN, Jump Technologies creates safe, simple, and cost-effective solutions that help hospitals reduce stock-outs, over-orders, and waste, while increasing inventory turns and improving billing accuracy across a facility or system. . The Company’s JumpStock solution facilitates data-driven decision-making, which saves hospitals time, frees up money and improves nurse satisfaction with the supply chain. supply. To learn more, visit http://www.jumptech.com or call (888) 373-7226. Follow Jump Technologies on LinkedIn and Twitter @JumpTechNews.

Media contact: Barbara TaborApril / (651) 230-9192 / barbara@taborpr.com

Media Contact

Barbara TaborJump Technologies, 651-230-9192, Barbara@taborpr.com

SOURCE Jump Technologies