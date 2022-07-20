Japan Debt Collection Software Market Report (2022-2027): Rise in Demand for Automation in Accounts Receivable Process and Increase in Multi-Channel Collection Service Fueling Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Report “Japan Debt Collection Software Market (2022-2027) by Components, Deployment Type, Organization Type, Competitive Analysis, and Covid-19 Impact with Ansoff Analysis” has been added to from ResearchAndMarkets.com offer.
Japan Debt Collection Software Market is estimated at USD 113.22 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 175.89 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.21%.
The Japanese debt collection software market is segmented on the basis of components, type of deployment and type of organization.
Components, the market is classified into Software and Service.
Deployment type, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premises.
Type of organization, the market is categorized into financial institution, collection agencies, healthcare, government, telecommunications & utilities, and others.
Market dynamics
Drivers
Growing demand for automation in the accounts receivable process
Ramp-up of the multi-channel collection service
Increased need to reduce bad debts and maintain an accurate borrower profile
Constraints
High maintenance and investment cost
Opportunities
Specialized applications of AI/ML
Growing demand for commercial and consumer debt collection services
Increased use of analytics-based collection templates
Challenges
Insufficiency of the legacy system
Lack of real-time collaboration between borrower and collector
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and assess the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors to classify players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the past 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, market share growth, etc
Ansoff analysis
The report presents a detailed analysis of the Ansoff matrix for the Japanese debt collection software market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design business growth strategies. The matrix can be used to assess approaches in four strategies viz. Market development, market penetration, product development and diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk associated with each approach.
The analyst analyzes the Japanese debt collection software market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its position in the market.
Based on the SWOT analysis done on the industry and industry players, the analyst has designed appropriate strategies for market growth.
Report Highlights:
A comprehensive analysis of the market, including the parent industry
Important market dynamics and trends
Market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size based on value and volume
Market shares and strategies of the main players
Recommendations for companies to strengthen their presence in the market
Main topics covered:
1 Description of the report
2 Research methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Japan Debt Collection Software Market, by Components
7 Japan Debt Collection Software Market, By Type of Deployment
8 Japan Debt Collection Software Market, by Organization Type
9 Competitive landscape
10 company profiles
11 Appendix
Companies cited
Astory Technology SA
Bertelsmann Se & Co.
CCI Credit Management Limited.
Cedar Financial
Coface (Arch Capital Group Ltd)
Experian Information Solutions, Inc.
Fico (Fair Isaac Corporation)
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
Hara & Furukawa.
Intellect Design Arena LTD.
Loxon Solutions
Nucleus Ltd Software Exports
NXC Corporation
ORIX Corporation.
Pegasystems Inc.
