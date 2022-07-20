Japan Debt Collection Software Market Report (2022-2027): Rise in Demand for Automation in Accounts Receivable Process and Increase in Multi-Channel Collection Service Fueling Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Report “Japan Debt Collection Software Market (2022-2027) by Components, Deployment Type, Organization Type, Competitive Analysis, and Covid-19 Impact with Ansoff Analysis” has been added to from ResearchAndMarkets.com offer.

Japan Debt Collection Software Market is estimated at USD 113.22 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 175.89 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.21%.

Market segmentation

The Japanese debt collection software market is segmented on the basis of components, type of deployment and type of organization.

Components, the market is classified into Software and Service.

Deployment type, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premises.

Type of organization, the market is categorized into financial institution, collection agencies, healthcare, government, telecommunications & utilities, and others.

Market dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for automation in the accounts receivable process

Ramp-up of the multi-channel collection service

Increased need to reduce bad debts and maintain an accurate borrower profile

Constraints

High maintenance and investment cost

Opportunities

Specialized applications of AI/ML

Growing demand for commercial and consumer debt collection services

Increased use of analytics-based collection templates

Challenges

Insufficiency of the legacy system

Lack of real-time collaboration between borrower and collector

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and assess the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors to classify players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the past 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, market share growth, etc

Ansoff analysis

The report presents a detailed analysis of the Ansoff matrix for the Japanese debt collection software market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design business growth strategies. The matrix can be used to assess approaches in four strategies viz. Market development, market penetration, product development and diversification. The matrix is ​​also used for risk analysis to understand the risk associated with each approach.

The analyst analyzes the Japanese debt collection software market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its position in the market.

Based on the SWOT analysis done on the industry and industry players, the analyst has designed appropriate strategies for market growth.

