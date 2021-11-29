Italy fines Apple, Google $ 22.6 million for inadequate disclosure of data collection

According to a TechCrunch item by Natasha Lomas Posted this weekend, Italy’s antitrust watchdog, ACGM, fined Google and Apple around $ 11.3 million each for failing to explain to customers how companies use their business data. As such, the tech titans are accused of failing to obtain user consent in violation of the country’s consumer protection laws.

The ACGM also skewered the pair for using “aggressive” tactics to get users to agree to the terms of their business data processing, the outlet said.

In particular, the regulator argued that Google offers too little information to users about its data use business practices when creating new accounts. Additionally, ACGM noted that Google is not clear on how users can revoke their consent later or change their preferences in some other way.

Likewise, the Italian watchdog said Apple did not explain how it uses user information when its customers shop at its digital stores or create an Apple ID account. The ACGM also found that Apple’s approach denies users the ability to choose, saying Apple more or less requires consumers to agree to its terms.

“This is a clumsy accusation for a company that spends a lot of money suggesting that its devices and software are superior to alternatives (such as Google’s technology) exactly because it claims to put user privacy at the heart of it. what she does ” TechCrunch nodded.

a item published by The edge noted that the fine was the second Apple accumulated in a single week assessed by the ACGM. Previously, he was penalized around $ 225 million for restricting who is allowed to resell Apple and Beats products on Amazon’s Italian online store after the parties agreed to only allow certain resellers to sell. their products.

In response to a TechCrunch Apple and Google both said they plan to appeal the ACGM’s eight-figure sanction. The authority’s Italian press release is available here.