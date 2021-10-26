Is it time to declare “moral bankruptcy”? Facebook torn between people and profits, the image of a benevolent company is the problem

Facebook, the company, is losing control of Facebook – the product – not to mention the last shreds of its carefully crafted, decade-old image as a caring company that simply wants to connect the world.

Thousands of pages of internal documents provided to Congress by a former employee describe a company in internal conflict where data on the damage it is causing is plentiful, but the solutions, let alone the will to act, stop at better.

The crisis exposed by the documents shows how Facebook, despite its regularly avowed good intentions, appears to have slowed down or put aside efforts to deal with the real damage that the social network has amplified and sometimes created. They reveal numerous instances where researchers and grassroots employees uncovered deep-rooted issues that the company then overlooked or ignored.



The ultimate responsibility for this lies with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who holds what a former employee described as dictatorial power over a company that collects data and provides free services to roughly 3 billion people around the world.

“Ultimately, it belongs to Mark and whatever his prerogative – and it has always been to grow, increase his power and reach,” said Jennifer Grygiel, professor of communications at Syracuse University who has been following Facebook closely for years.

Zuckerberg has a rock-solid grip on Facebook Inc. He owns the majority of the company’s voting shares, controls its board of directors, and has increasingly surrounded himself with leaders who don’t seem to question. his vision.

But so far, it hasn’t been able to keep up with stagnant user growth and declining engagement for the Facebook product in key areas such as the US and Europe. Worse, the company is losing the attention of its most important population – teens and young people – with no clear way to get it back, its own documents reveal.

Young adults engage much less with Facebook than their older cohorts, seeing it as an “outdated network” with “irrelevant content” that offers them limited value, according to an internal document from November 2020. This is ” boring, misleading and negative, ”they say.

In other words, young people see Facebook as a place for the elderly.



AFP The documents show how Facebook, despite its regularly avowed good intentions, appears to have slowed down or put aside efforts to remedy the real damage the social network has amplified and sometimes created.

Facebook’s user base is aging faster, on average, than the general population, company researchers found. Unless Facebook finds a way to turn the tide, its population will continue to age and young people will find even less reason to sign up, threatening monthly user numbers critical to ad sales. Facebook claims that its products are still widely used by teens, although it acknowledges that there is “fierce competition” from TikTok, Snapchat, and the like.

In order for it to continue to expand its reach and power, Facebook pushed for strong user growth outside of the United States and Western Europe. But as it expanded into less familiar parts of the world, the company consistently failed to address or even anticipate the unintended consequences of signing up millions of new users without also providing staff and support. systems to identify and limit the spread of hate speech, disinformation and appeals. to violence.

In Afghanistan and Myanmar, for example, extremist language flourished due to a systemic lack of language support for moderation of content, whether based on human intelligence or artificial. In Myanmar, he has been linked to atrocities against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority.

But Facebook seems unable to recognize, let alone prevent, the real collateral damage that accompanies its rampant growth. These harms include obscure algorithms that radicalize users, pervasive disinformation and extremism, facilitation of human trafficking, teen suicide and more.

Internal efforts to alleviate these problems have often been sidelined or abandoned when solutions conflict with growth – and, by extension, profit.

Cornered with hard evidence from leaked documents, the company has doubled down on its defense of its choices rather than trying to solve its problems.

“We are not doing it and we have not prioritized the commitment to security,” Monika Bickert, head of global policy management at Facebook, told The Associated Press following the testimony this month. at the Congress of the whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen. In the days following Haugen’s testimony and appearance in “60 Minutes” – in which Zuckerberg posted a video of himself sailing with his wife Priscilla Chan – Facebook attempted to discredit Haugen by repeatedly pointing out that she hadn’t directly worked on many of the issues she revealed.

“A curated selection from millions of documents on Facebook can in no way be used to draw fair conclusions about us,” Facebook tweeted from its “newsroom” PR account earlier this month. , following the company’s discovery that a group of news agencies was working on stories on internal documents.

“At the heart of these stories is a premise that is wrong. Yes, we are a business and we make a profit, but the idea that we do it at the expense of the safety or well-being of people misunderstands where it is. our own business interests, ”Facebook said in a statement prepared Friday. “The truth is, we’ve invested $ 13 billion and have over 40,000 people doing a job: keeping people safe on Facebook.”

Statements like these are the latest sign that Facebook has entered what Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist, has described as a “siege mentality” in the company. Last year, Zhang accused the social network of ignoring fake accounts used to undermine foreign elections. With more whistleblowers – including Haugen – coming forward, the situation has only gotten worse.



PA Young people see Facebook as a place for older people.

“Facebook has gone through a sort of authoritarian narrative spiral, where it becomes less responsive to employee criticism, internal dissent and in some cases suppresses them,” said Zhang, who was fired from Facebook in the fall of 2020. “And it leads to more internal dissent. ”

“I have seen many colleagues extremely frustrated and angry, yet feeling helpless and (disheartened) by the current situation,” one employee, whose name was redacted, wrote on an internal bulletin board after Facebook decided Last year. put aside the inflammatory messages from former President Donald Trump that suggested the Minneapolis protesters could be shot. “My take is if you want to fix Facebook, do it on the inside.”

This story is based in part on disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in drafted form by legal counsel for Haugen. The drafted versions received by Congress were obtained by a consortium of news organizations, including the Associated Press.

They detail painstakingly collected data on issues as broad as the trafficking of domestic workers in the Middle East, an over-correction of crackdowns on Arab content that critics say hinders free speech while hate speech and abuses flourish, and anti-vaccine misinformation rampant. that the researchers discovered could have been easily sifted through with subtle changes in the way users view the posts on their feed.

The company insists that it “does not conduct research and then systematically and intentionally ignores it if the results are inconvenient for the company.” This claim, Facebook said in a statement, “can only be made by selecting selective quotes from individual pieces of disclosed documents in a way that presents complex and nuanced issues as if there were only ‘only one correct answer “.

Haugen, who testified in the Senate this month that Facebook’s products “harm children, fuel division and weaken our democracy,” said the company would have to declare “moral bankruptcy” if it is to go from there. ‘before with all this.

At this point, it seems unlikely. There is a deep-rooted conflict between profit and people within Facebook – and the company doesn’t seem ready to abandon its narrative that it’s good for the world, even as it regularly makes decisions to maximize growth. .

“Facebook has conducted regular employee surveys – what percentage of employees think Facebook makes the world a better place,” Zhang recalled.

“It was around 70% when I arrived. It was around 50% when I left,” said Zhang, who had been with the company for more than two years before being laid off in the fall of 2020.

Facebook did not say where the number stands today.