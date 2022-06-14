indirapuram: Cash collector robbed at gunpoint | Ghaziabad News

GHAZIABAD: A fundraiser was allegedly robbed of Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint in Indirapuram on Monday by two assailants on bicycles.

Agent Veer Bahadur Singh works in a private company. He told police that around 2 p.m. he was on his way to drop off cash in a company van after picking it up from various locations when the incident happened. The van was parked near the Aditya mall, nearly 900 meters from the crime scene.

When he arrived near the Center Habitat, two men arrived on motorbikes and rammed his bike. When Singh fell, they pointed a gun at him and grabbed his bag of money and fled.

“One of them stood on the bike and hit me with a stick. I lost my balance on the vehicle and fell on the road. The biker then stopped his bike and s approached me and pointed a gun at me. When I tried to resist, his accomplice kicked me multiple times with his legs and snatched the bag from me,” Singh said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, the unidentified assailants were arrested under IPC Section 392 (robbery) at Indirapuram Police Station. “Police are scanning nearby CCTV cameras to identify the attackers. Four teams have been formed to catch them,” said Ghaziabad SSP Muniraj G.