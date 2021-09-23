HerdDogg Joins WKU SmartHolstein Project to Accelerate Data Collection and Analysis for Historical Genetic Study

HerdDogg has joined the WKU SmartHolstein Lab program to provide scientists with real-time animal biometric data that is essential for understanding the health and well-being of dairy cows. Using HerdDogg’s real-time animal biometric sensors and cloud-based animal record collection platform, our science team can efficiently collect incredibly accurate data which we hope will provide further insight into each animal.

FlockDogg, the agrotech innovator that creates more value for producers’ livestock, has joined the WKU SmartHolstein Laboratory program to equip scientists with real-time animal biometric data essential to understanding the health and well-being of dairy cows. The WKU SmartHolstein Lab is a strategic and synergistic partnership between the Holstein Association USA and the Department of Agriculture and Food Science at Western Kentucky University. Its mission is to lead the advancement of Holstein and dairy products through research, development and dissemination of technology, analysis and genetics.

This week, HerdDogg Labels have been affixed to each of the 55 Holsteins at the SmartHolstein Demonstration and Development Farm in Bowling Green, Ky., where scientists are studying new phenotypic traits using the latest technologies such as wearable technologies, computer vision powered by artificial intelligence and milk-based biomarkers. The SmartHolstein team examines the practical use of data for on-farm decision making, with additional analysis performed by AgriTech Analytics, a DHI dairy records center owned by the Holstein Association.

The long-term objective of the project is to develop a herd of 100% A2, hornless cows in the top 20% of the breed for the TPI® (Total Performance Index) with more emphasis on health , reproduction and fitness traits. As a data collection partner for SmartHolstein, HerdDogg provides its latest biometric platform and Bluetooth beacons for the 55 animals that make up the nuclear herd, allowing scientists to access accurate, real-time biometric data on the go. animal activity.

By analyzing this data for each animal, the team aims to better understand the relationship between animal welfare on the estrus cycle of each animal, especially estrus. For example, the HerdDogg mobile app will provide real-time alerts to the team when an animal starts estrus.

“We are delighted to be a part of this landmark scientific study at the premier dairy industry research, development and demonstration center,” said Melissa Brandao, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of HerdDogg. “Animal biometrics and welfare data are essential to run a dairy more efficiently, and we look forward to showing Holstein producers the value the HerdDogg platform brings. “

“With HerdDogg’s real-time animal biometric sensors and cloud-based animal record collection platform, our science team can efficiently collect incredibly accurate data which we hope will provide additional insight into every animal, ”said Jeffrey Bewley, a longtime dairy technology researcher. involved in the WKU SmartHolstein Lab project.

How the HerdDogg animal biometrics platform works



HerdDogg’s patented technology is a small, lightweight tag designed for easy installation on cattle, bison and other livestock. The HerdDogg TraceTag reports identification and location, while the HerdDogg WelfareTag tracks animal biometrics. HerdDogg’s portable tag reader, the DoggBone, is a Bluetooth to cellular bridge designed for remote monitoring of livestock that can read tags from a distance of 100 meters or more. Sensor data is recorded and automatically uploaded to the HerdDogg cloud Animal traceability platform, accessible from any device, including smartphones and desktop web browsers. Animal data is captured and transmitted in real time, and producers can enrich animal records with their own information and reports.

About HerdDogg



HerdDogg is passionate about breeding. Our innovative data platform sits at the intersection of agtech, the Internet of Things and global food security. Our patented DoggTags and DoggBone, as well as our animal traceability platform, help producers make more money with every animal they raise. The HerdDogg system enables animal tracking, welfare monitoring and traceability through a cloud-based platform and an easy-to-use mobile app. For more information visit herddogg.com.