Gunmen open fire on cashier

Three unidentified men opened fire on a fundraising officer in an alley near the Galleria Market in the DLF Phase 4 area in a suspected robbery attempt on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police said the officer was unharmed, adding that they had recovered two cartridges.

According to the police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. when the victim, Mahendra Singh Negi, who works for a private company in Gurgaon, was traveling to Supermart after collecting cash from several stores on his motorbike.

In the FIR, Negi said he left his office at 9:30 a.m. and collected money from several places. “Around 3 p.m., I was going to an alley behind the Galleria market when a motorbike, on which three men were sitting, attacked me and the accused tried to snatch my bag. When I did not stop, the accused seated on the motorbike shot me twice. I fell but did not let go of the bag, which had Rs 4.29 lakh cash. As people gathered, the accused escaped from the place. I hurt my leg,” he said.

Police said the accused has not yet been identified. “A report was received at the control room about a shooting, following which the teams rushed to the scene. We’re checking surveillance cameras in the area to find the accused. The victim did not sustain any gunshot wounds,” a police officer said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 307 (attempted murder) and 398 (attempted robbery or robbery) of the ICC.