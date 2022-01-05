Greater Noida: 3 arrested for looting ₹ 100K from money collection agents in Dadri

Police arrested three people on Tuesday for alleged looting ??100,000 from two debt collectors at a private finance company in Dadri, Grand Noida, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, officials said, adding that the fourth suspect was at large.

The suspects were identified as Deepanshu Rana, 25, Vansh Singh, 24, and Rahul Jatav, 25 – all residents of Jarcha in Greater Noida, police said, adding that they also recovered a gun from home-made fire, a knife, a motorbike, ??70,000 and the identity cards of the two victims in the possession of the trio. The fourth person, claimed to be the mastermind of the other suspects – identified as Vipin Sharma, 26 – is on the run.

Sanjeev Kumar, Police Officer (SHO), Dadri Police Station, said a case was registered against four people under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (punishment for robbery) at the station police on Monday.

The plaintiffs – Pinku, 30, and Kartik, 32, debt collectors for a private company in Greater Noida – were riding motorcycles around 12:30 p.m. Monday, when four suspects snatched their bags containing ??100,000, a smartphone, identity cards and some documents near the Dadri ring road.

Police formed two teams to investigate the case, Kumar said, adding: “We scanned CCTV footage of areas near the crime scene and identified the suspects. Police arrested three suspects from Greater Noida on Tuesday and recovered ??70,000 and stolen valuables in their possession.

The suspects revealed during questioning that Vipin is the mastermind of the crime. “Vipin had seen the debt collectors in his village and made a plan to rob them. He convinced the other three suspects to commit the crime. The suspects distributed the money among themselves – Sharma took ??30,000, and the other three ??70,000 – Tuesday. The three suspects were about to throw a bag containing money into a canal in Dadri when police arrested them, ”Kumar said.

The arrested trio were taken to court and taken into custody on Tuesday, and police have launched a search to catch Vipin at the earliest.