Google’s “Privacy Sandbox” project aims for better privacy and limited data collection

Google has revealed it plans to give Android users extra privacy by banning app monitoring on Apple-like Android devices last year. Apple has added a new privacy option to iOS that allows users to disable cross-site and cross-app tracking and targeting. Within the next two years, Google promises to deliver something similar.

The “Privacy Sandbox” project looks like Apple’s ATT privacy feature

In a blog post, the company revealed “Privacy Sandbox,” a multi-year project that will make it extremely difficult for advertisers to monitor Android users across many mobile apps. Privacy Sandbox will essentially limit the amount of data exchanged with third-party applications, which will prevent advertisers from creating a user profile for targeted advertising.

Apple’s new privacy feature, which debuted with iOS 14.5 in 2021, is very much the same as this new project. The framework is known as the App Tracking Transparency Framework (ATT). It requires all apps on an iPhone or iPad to ask users for permission to track them across multiple apps and websites. Big companies like Facebook have been rocked by this privacy feature.

Google emphasizes limiting data collection

The social media giant’s parent company, Meta, recently revealed that the privacy update cost them money and they will continue to lose money as the feature prohibits the collection of user data. , preventing them from being tracked and serving ads. In 2022, Facebook’s parent company expects its ad revenue to be impacted as well.

It has been estimated that the company will lose $10 billion in revenue this year as a result of privacy reform. According to a Financial Times report, other companies such as Twitter and YouTube have also been affected by this change, as their revenue also comes from targeted advertising.

On the other hand, Google’s privacy sandbox differs from Apple’s privacy feature. By default, it tries to limit tracking. Currently, Google assigns a unique ID to each Android phone, allowing advertisers to create profiles based on a user’s activities on their smartphone. They are then presented with highly targeted advertisements. So now you know why you see advertisements for these products or services in various areas when you search or buy something online from your phone.

Privacy sandbox would moderate data sharing

Google is trying new and better ways to serve advertisers with the new venture, as it intends to phase out these identifiers altogether, according to a blog post from the company. The “Privacy Sandbox” project will help mitigate the sharing of user data with third parties and will work without cross-app identifiers, especially advertising identifiers.

In unveiling the Privacy Sandbox project, Google also delved into Apple’s ATT architecture. “Bulky approaches prove ineffective,” the company writes in a blog post, adding that “other platforms have taken a different approach to ad privacy, simply banning existing technology used by developers and advertisers”.

Google goes on to say that its new initiative would ensure that customers know their data is safe, and that developers and businesses have the tools they need to thrive on mobile.

