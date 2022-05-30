Global health data collection and labeling industry expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2030

company logo

Global Healthcare Data Collection and Labeling Market

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Health Data Collection and Labeling Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report by Data Type (Image/Video, audio, text), by region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), and Segment Forecasts report, 2022-2030″ has been added to from ResearchAndMarkets.com offer.

The global healthcare data collection and labeling market size is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2030. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by the increased adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning across the globe. The demand for data labeling is increasing due to technological advancements in the industry. Many hospitals and private medical facilities outsource data labeling services for better disease management.

Medical institutions increasingly use medical data such as videos, images and patient reports for early and accurate diagnosis of diseases. Medical image labeling offers better diagnosis, prevention and treatment of diseases than the traditional method of diagnosis.

It provides corresponding results with higher accuracy in early disease detection. It would prove to be one of the powerful methods for future applications in healthcare.

Imaging techniques have been widely used for the diagnosis of COVID-19 during the initial phase. Data collection is crucial for training artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. In combination with machine learning, medical imaging diagnostic procedures and AI algorithms have advanced in recognizing patterns related to disease detection.

There was a shortage of medical professionals all over the world at the start of the pandemic. Many developed countries have opted for AI-assisted solutions to solve the problem. AI-based data collection and labeling technologies have proven useful.

Highlights of the Healthcare Data Collection and Labeling Market Report

Based on data type, the image/video segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 as it is mainly used in medical diagnostics and artificial intelligence requires labeled data to train the algorithms.

The textual data type segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2030, as the collection of clinical data, especially unstructured textual documents, has become one of the most important resources for the clinical labeling.

In 2021, North America led the market in terms of revenue owing to the increased adoption of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.4% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increased use of medical imaging in the healthcare sector in China, India and Japan .

