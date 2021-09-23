Ghana: Societe Generale Ghana launches the Market Cash Collection Hub

Societe Generale (SG) Ghana has launched its new cash collection hub on Derby Avenue, in the heart of Makola Market in Accra.

The Hub was officially presented outside by Mr. Philippe Dubois, Group Head of Corporate Markets for Africa, the Mediterranean and Overseas Business Unit as part of his three-day tour of the country.

Mr. Hakim Ouzzani, Managing Director of Societe Generale Ghana, said that “the cash collection center in the market is an example of the Bank’s innovative capacity to meet specific client needs with a solution that guarantees the convenience and security of depositing their funds. “

He said the new Derby Avenue Market Cash Collection Hub was the first of its kind and uniquely designed for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Hub has a full-service branch, a dedicated Chinese office, and a YUP center. The Chinese office will draw on SG group’s expertise in managing Chinese business across the world, to meet the specific needs of the local Chinese market segment.

The YUP mobile app allows customers to send and receive funds as well as make payments from their mobile phone. The YUP app connects directly to customer accounts and then allows transactions to be carried out anywhere.

The availability of agents also ensures that clients can access their funds anywhere.

General Manager, Retail, Obed Hoyah, mentioned that the cash collection office will engage with the market to undertake a face-to-face collection service to address the many challenges customers face, discharging money without taking the time to schedule.

“Customers can now conduct their business with confidence that all the appropriate security measures have been put in place to protect their funds. In addition, the Market Cash Collection service will ensure that their accounts are credited in real time at the point of collection. “concluded Mr. Hoyah.

The Deputy Managing Director of Societe Generale Ghana, Mr. François Pousse assured clients of the Bank’s continued support towards the achievement of their goals and objectives.