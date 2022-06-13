Fundraising agent robbed ₹10 lakh from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A collection agent of a private company was allegedly robbed ₹10 lakh by two suspects on bicycles at Niti Khand in Indirapuram locality on Monday afternoon. Police said they formed four teams to find the two suspects.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. when the victim, Vir Bahadur Singh (32), was on his way to pick up some cash. He was carrying a bag containing approximately ₹10 lakh due to his previous collections which he made before the incident.

“The incident happened around 2.30pm and we received a call to the police emergency number 112. The victim said he was collecting money and putting it in his company’s collection van. As he was on his way to collect some money, two men on bicycles hit him with a stick and he lost his balance, snatching his bag containing approximately ₹10,000,000. We are scanning CCTV footage and have launched a search operation,” said Chief Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G.

“We have formed four teams and they are working to solve the case as soon as possible,” SSP Muniraj added.

Police said after hitting the victim with a stick and snatching his bag, the bikers also pulled out a domestically-made weapon and fled on bicycles.

“We are in the process of registering a case of theft and a thorough check is underway in the area. All CCTVs are scanned,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (City 2).