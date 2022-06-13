Oksana Mo

Fundraising agent robbed ₹10 lakh from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad

0
By on cash collection

Ghaziabad: A collection agent of a private company was allegedly robbed 10 lakh by two suspects on bicycle at Niti Khand in Indirapuram locality on Monday afternoon

Ghaziabad: A collection agent of a private company was allegedly robbed 10 lakh by two suspects on bicycles at Niti Khand in Indirapuram locality on Monday afternoon. Police said they formed four teams to find the two suspects.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. when the victim, Vir Bahadur Singh (32), was on his way to pick up some cash. He was carrying a bag containing approximately 10 lakh due to his previous collections which he made before the incident.

“The incident happened around 2.30pm and we received a call to the police emergency number 112. The victim said he was collecting money and putting it in his company’s collection van. As he was on his way to collect some money, two men on bicycles hit him with a stick and he lost his balance, snatching his bag containing approximately 10,000,000. We are scanning CCTV footage and have launched a search operation,” said Chief Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G.

“We have formed four teams and they are working to solve the case as soon as possible,” SSP Muniraj added.

Police said after hitting the victim with a stick and snatching his bag, the bikers also pulled out a domestically-made weapon and fled on bicycles.

“We are in the process of registering a case of theft and a thorough check is underway in the area. All CCTVs are scanned,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (City 2).

Close story

Related posts:

  1. Money fundraiser shot dead: Kin claims he may have been followed
  2. The coronavirus has put an end to collecting money. Your toll bills are now in the mail.
  3. Assure Sets Monthly Record for Fundraising and Procedures in June 2021 Company Continues to Increase Telehealth Neurology Services
  4. Major theft offer foiled as money-raising agent battles thieves, CCTV incident
Share.

About Author

Comments are closed.