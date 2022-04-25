Florida collection agency proud of 35 years of successful business

Tampa’s Favorite Band Logo Tampa Team Favorite Group Tampa Team Favorite Group

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Preferred Group of Tampa, one of the leading HVAC collection agencies in Tampa that services other types of businesses, is thrilled to announce that it will be celebrating 35 years of successful business this year. It’s a tough milestone, but for the Tampa Preferred Group team, one worth mentioning.

The industry of providing quality service is one of gratitude, recognition and bravery. Companies that specialize in bad debt collection and prepayment have to deal with difficult tasks by handling customer requests and keeping up to date with changes in the industry. For the past thirty-five years, Preferred Group of Tampa has accomplished just that.

“This is a significant milestone for management and the team below us who are working diligently to delight our customers,” said David Kelley, owner of Preferred Group of Tampa. “We couldn’t be more grateful for all the love the community has shown us over the past 35 years.”

For the past 35 years, the Plumbing Collection Agency, which provides much-needed revenue collection on extended receivables for customer accounts receivable departments in Tampa and area, has accomplished it all. Their hard work has been accomplished by Preferred Group of Tampa and thanks to the immense experience of its team, providing quality service to all of its clientele.

“We expect to achieve over thirty-five more years of quality business for businesses across the country,” David said. “Our love for the industry goes beyond collections…it’s also about building lasting relationships with our customers.”

For more information about Preferred Group of Tampa, please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (888) 980-0294.