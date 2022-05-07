First Collect International now offers debt collection in the Netherlands

First Collect International is a reputable company that offers debt collection services globally.

First Collect International, a global leader in the debt collection industry, is expanding its services to several new countries. This move will allow them to better serve their customers and provide more efficient service. FCI has been providing collection services for over 20 years and has a proven track record of success. They are committed to providing the best possible service to their customers and look forward to continued growth in the years to come.

In response to a question regarding the need for their services, the spokesperson for First Collect International said. “We all know that collecting overdue debt costs your business time and money. In the past, the more administrative time and effort you spent collecting a legal debt, the more time and money you spent, and therefore the higher the cost. A customer who is unwilling to pay or who is prepared to delay payment for as long as possible will not respond to any amount of late written letters or reminders.

First Collect International, a leading provider of debt collection services, today announced its expansion into the Italian debt collection market. This move will allow First Collect to provide its world-class services to businesses seeking debt collection in Italy. With over 20 years of experience in the collections industry, First Collect is well positioned to help businesses collect outstanding debts and improve their cash flow.

The spokesperson added further. “First Collect’s dedication to its customers is a lifetime commitment, as expressed in our Customer Charter. The Customer is the engine of our existence. We will provide a level of service and attention that will encourage our customers to come back to us. In all our encounters with our clients, we strive to be professional, punctual, helpful and courteous. First Collect International will collect these debts quickly and efficiently, allowing you to focus on your core responsibilities. Whether you need complete control of the sales register or just want to collect a one-time debt, we can help.

First Collect International, a leader global debt collection agency, today announced that it is expanding its services to include collections in all major global markets. With this expansion, FCI now offers businesses and consumers collection services in more than 190 countries. The announcement comes at a time when the global economy is showing signs of recovery and companies are increasingly looking for ways to expand into new markets.

About First Collect International

Many leading multinational corporations, credit insurers and some of the world’s largest accounting firms are among First Collect International’s many clients. For more than 20 years, FCI has been recovering debts both internationally and nationally. During that time, they have handled hundreds of millions of dollars in claims and represented tens of thousands of satisfied customers around the world, ranging from sole traders to government agencies. Their knowledge and professionalism are unmatched. Those who seek debt collection in the Netherlands should consider FCI their first choice.

Contact information.



First International Collection



38 High Road, South Woodford,

London E18 2TX United Kingdom

Such: +44 (0)20 8532 9637

Website: https://www.firstcollect.com/

