FCC Slates Broadband Data Collection Webinar

The Federal Communications Commission said it will preview its broadband data collection system (BDC) on June 29, a day before broadband service providers can begin filing information about where service is available.

Congress has ordered the FCC to provide better data on where broadband is and isn’t as the Biden administration begins to distribute tens of billions of dollars to subsidize unserved and then underserved areas.

All facilities-based fixed and mobile broadband Internet service providers must provide “comprehensive, granular and reliable data” on broadband availability.

The mandatory data submission period opens on June 30 and ends on September 1. The webinar will help filers navigate the BDC system so they can begin submitting their data.

The webinar, which begins at 2 p.m., will be broadcast live on both www.fcc.gov/live and the FCC’s YouTube page .