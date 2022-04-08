Events Industry Council (EIC) launches data collection for its economic significance study

Published on: Friday April 8th 2022

The Events Industry Council (EIC), the global voice of the business events industry, has launched the data collection phase of its landmark economic significance study, in conjunction with Oxford Economics.

The Business Events Global Economic Significance Survey is open from April 7 to June 25 and aims to quantify the significant contribution of the business events sector to the global economy. Survey respondents will receive 1 CE for their CMP or CMP-HC application or recertification requirements. Credit will be posted within 2 weeks of survey completion.

The ambitious Economically Significant Study includes four data streams to examine the economic impact of the global events industry and, for the first time, quantify the cumulative losses incurred in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic -19. By analyzing and understanding this data, the EIC can establish the full value of meetings and the outlook for 2022 and beyond, including the tactics/strategies employed by the meetings and events industry to accelerate its recovery.

As part of the study, the EIC today released its latest Global Business Events Barometer, 2021 Q4, as part of the Economic Significance Study. The barometer, which monitors changes within the market from pre-pandemic (2019) levels, points to continued positive growth in each of the seven global regions tracked by the barometer, with gains in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the two tendering activities (up 14% compared to 2021 Q3) and group hotel nights (+15% compared to 2021 Q3).

Amy Calvert, CEO of EIC, said, “As the voice of the global events industry, we are committed to continuing to collect, maintain and share accurate and relevant data on the state of the event. ‘industry. This survey is an essential part of our economic significance study and I urge event professionals to take a few moments of their time to complete it so that we can ensure that our data is as complete as possible. We know that business events are a major contributor to the global economy and by determining the full value of meetings in 2021, as well as the outlook for 2022, we are able to actively provide a clear and credible statistical basis on which to have our industry recognized as a vital economic engine.

