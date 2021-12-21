East Midlands UK Debt Collection Agency Fees – Expert Service Extends

Taurus Collections (+44 1332-565-350), a commercial debt collection agency in the UK, has expanded its toll-free and toll-free services, making them available nationwide.

–

Their extensive debt collection services are designed to provide a risk-free, cost-effective and efficient way to collect UK business debts before issuing a subpoena and engaging lawyers.

More details are available at: https://tauruscollections.com/no-win-no-fee-debt-recovery

The extended service is structured with a sliding scale of commission charges based on the size of the debt to be collected to ensure that the charges are appropriate and do not constitute a barrier to collection. In addition, since the fees are only payable in the event of success, there is a complete alignment of interests between the agency and the client.

Non-payment of bills is essential for small and medium-sized businesses as they can be particularly vulnerable to cash flow issues. A recent report by Business Matters magazine, based on research by Intuit Quickbooks, showed that in September 2021, SMEs with one or more overdue invoices were owed over 21,000, an 11% increase from to the previous year. These late payments represent a significant portion (around two-thirds) of their average monthly income.

Taurus Collections specializes in the collection of trade receivables, including trade receivables and rental arrears, and disputed debts. Its highly professional staff is focused on providing excellent service to its clients, which includes providing software that allows clients a convenient way to monitor and manage their overdue debts 24 hours a day, seven days a week. seven.

The first step in the collection process is to assess the debtor and determine if they can pay the debt by performing a standard credit check. Then Taurus Collections staff sue the debtor through letters, emails and phone calls, which are usually very effective in recovering the unpaid amount.

About the company

Taurus Collections was founded in the East Midlands and has over fifteen years of experience in the trade debt collection industry. Their long-term success is built on the foundation of their ethical and professional business practices, always keeping in mind that they represent their clients.

Their fees are listed on their website at: https://tauruscollections.com/debt-collection-agency-charges

One satisfied customer said: “Great service from start to finish. Taurus has been very helpful and professional throughout the process.

Interested parties can find more information at: https://tauruscollections.com

Contact information:

Name: Karl Baker

Email: send an email

Organization: Taurus Collections (UK) Ltd

Address: Ford Street Ford St, Derby, England DE1 1EE, United Kingdom

Phone: + 44-800-069-8777

Website: https://tauruscollections.com/

Version number: 89056028

COMTEX_399323518 / 2773 / 2021-12-20T23: 04: 57