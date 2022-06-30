Dr. Iwara Iwara accuses trainees of the importance of data collection

Cross River State Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Iwara Iwara instructed the trainees in training on Community Health Management Information System (CHMIS) and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to devote to gaining more knowledge about the data collections as the data is not obtained from the primary source remains incorrect.

Addressing the trainees during the training of trainers, the Permanent Secretary expressed his satisfaction with the level of commitment and dedication demonstrated by the participants during the exercise.

“If the data doesn’t come from the right source, we can’t get good reporting both at the state level and at the national level. Therefore, there is a huge need to drive and sustain the CRS program as everyone needs to be on deck to ensure we continue to do things right and compliment the efforts of the state government.

Also read: We are training 5,000 new recruits: NSCDC boss Audi

“You have all been selected because of your skill and dedication, so I am confident in your ability to help make CRS and Nigeria a better place for us all.”

The Permanent Secretary ended by thanking the DPRS and its entire team for being on their guard while congratulating the organizers, sponsors and participants for the success achieved so far.